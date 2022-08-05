Will There be a They/Them Sequel?

Peacock’s slasher horror film ‘They/Them’ is written and directed by John Logan. The film tells the story of a group of LGBTQ+ teenagers at a remote camp who are embroiled in a deadly serial killer’s plot. At the same time, the teenagers must contend with the camp’s experimental methods. If you liked the movie’s queer empowerment theme, delicate use of gender conformity, and misconceptions about gender, you must be wondering whether there is any chance of a follow-up. In that case, allow us to share everything we know about a sequel to ‘They/Them.’

They/Them Sequel Release Date

‘They/Them’ was released on August 5, 2022, on Peacock. It held its world premiere on July 24, 2022, at the Outfest film festival. The film received mixed reviews from critics, praising the cast’s performances and inclusivity. However, the script and story’s pacing were criticized. As far as news about a sequel is concerned, the makers have remained silent on the matter.

The film’s ending wraps up the characters’ story arcs and provides a thematic conclusion. Nonetheless, it leaves the door open for more stories in this universe. Therefore, if the film meets Peacock’s viewership expectations and proves to be a hit with the audiences, a sequel could be greenlit in the coming months.

The first installment was announced in April 2021 and released in August 2022. Assuming the potential second installment follows a similar production schedule, the second installment could take roughly 16 months to materialize. If a sequel is officially announced in the coming months, viewers can expect to see ‘They/Them 2’ sometime in Q1 of 2024, at the earliest.

They/Them Sequel Cast: Who can be in it?

‘They/Them’ stars Kevin Bacon as Owen Whistler, the head of the Whistler Camp. He is joined by Theo Germaine as Jordan, Quei Tann as Alexandra, and Anna Chlumsky as Molly in the lead roles. The supporting cast includes Carrie Preston (Cora), Anna Lore (Kim), Monique Kim (Veronica), Darwin del Fabro (Gabriel), Cooper Koch (Stu), and Austin Crute (Toby).

For a potential ‘They/Them 2,’ most of the cast members are unlikely to reprise their roles given the first film’s ending. However, Chlumsky and Germaine could feature in the second installment. The rest of the lead cast will likely comprise fresh faces.

They/Them Sequel Plot: What can it be About?

‘They/Them’ sees a mysterious serial killer targeting the staff members at the Whistler Camp. In the film’s climax, viewers learn that the camp nurse, Molly, is actually Angie Phillips, a former student at the camp. She was traumatized by her experiences at the camp and sought revenge on the staff. Angie kills Owen and the rest of the camp staff but spares the teenagers. The police arrest Angie, and the teenagers return to their homes safely.

A prospective ”They/Them 2,’ is likely to focus on Angie as she escapes from the police and embarks on another bloody charade. Angie plans on cleansing more gay conversion camps. As a result, the story could revolve around several such camps that Angie targets. Given Angie’s killing spree, Jordan might be roped in to put a halt to her crusade. However, their past experience may cause Jordan to face some difficult situations.

