Will There be a Tick Tick… Boom Sequel?

Helmed by Lin-Manuel Miranda in his directorial debut, bittersweet biographical musical drama ‘Tick, tick… Boom’ chronicles the legacy of artist and playwright Jonathan Larson. Based on the autobiographical account of the same name by Larson, the musical within a musical follows the struggling artist as he charts the dingy corridors of the New York City theatre district wearing an oversized trench coat.

At the cusp of 30, Jonathan is still unsure about life. As he struggles to finish his revolutionary dystopian musical ‘Superbia,’ time’s chariot knocks at his door at regular intervals. A terrific cast ensemble comprising Andrew Garfield, Alexandra Shipp, Robin de Jesús, and Vanessa Hudgens infuse electrifying life into the homage, while the music keeps the drama tethered. However, after watching the movie in its entirety, you may be eager to know whether a sequel is in the works. If you are asking around about the chances of a spin-off, let us put your troubled mind to rest.

Tick Tick… Boom Sequel Release Date

‘Tick, Tick… Boom!’ premiered on November 10, 2021, on the opening night of AFI Fest. The movie had a limited release on theatres on November 12, 2021, before being released globally on November 19, 2021, on Netflix. Let us now consider the prospects of a sequel.

The director has not divulged anything about a sequel, and we don’t know if it is in consideration. Due to the lack of concrete information, we chart speculative territories to determine whether the sequel is possible. The movie was the directorial debut of decorated playwright-composer Lin-Manuel Miranda, who previously enamored global audiences with Broadway musicals ‘Hamilton’ and ‘In the Heights.’ Miranda, who was inspired to become a playwright after watching Larson’s ‘Rent,’ wanted to walk the extra mile to do justice to the posthumous legacy of the celebrated artist.

He seemingly left no stones unturned, as the movie garnered widespread critical acclaim and fan praise. In an age when the musical genre is making a steady revival, the critics loved every minute of the extravagant outpour of life, from acting to set designing to choreography and direction. The star-studded cast ensemble stole the hearts of audiences as they together brought the biographical drama to life. Critics were also keen to point out Andrew Garfield’s vivacious performance as the lead star. The star of ‘Never Let Me Go’ and ‘The Amazing Spider-Man’ shone in the garb of Jonathan Larson as he put remarkable honesty into every bit of the act. There could be no polarities.

However, movie musical is not a genre known for spin-offs and sequels, barring famous forays like ‘High School Musical’ and ‘Pitch Perfect.’ Moreover, if we consider the movie’s ending, the story has no scope to progress forward. As the final moments recollect the tragic death of Larson, the audience senses that the film was not conceived to have a sequel in the first place. Even if the director options Larson’s ‘Rent’ as his next project (the chances are slim), it will not be a sequel per se. Moreover, it is unclear if and when Miranda will return behind the camera since the maestro is still more comfortable acting, singing, and composing. While we can surely expect to see more of his directorial ventures, it is highly unlikely that the ‘Tick, Tick… Boom!’ sequel will ever be made.

