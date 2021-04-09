Written and directed by Neil Burger (‘The Illusionist’), ‘Voyagers’ is a science fiction horror film. It takes place at some point in the future when Earth has become nearly uninhabitable. But scientists have developed interstellar travel and found a habitable planet. The problem is that it will take 86 years to get there from Earth. To ensure that humanity will live on, a group of genetically modified children is bred. The idea is that they will embark on a generational journey toward the distant planet and procreate during the journey so that their children will eventually arrive at their destination.

But as they make their way, some of the young crew members realize that the blue liquid they take supposedly for boosting their health is suppressing their emotions. The moment they stop taking it, their violent and emotional selves emerge. Although the film came out recently, there are already some speculations about a prospective sequel. Here is what we know about it.

Voyagers Sequel Release Date

‘Voyagers’ received a theatrical premiere on April 9, 2021. It was originally supposed to release on November 25, 2020, but the COVID outbreak forced Lionsgate, the studio behind the film, to postpone the release until April 2021. The movie has garnered mostly mixed to negative reviews from the critics and currently has a 29% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Some reviewers have praised the film’s ambitious setting and intriguing premise but criticized the final execution on both counts.

Although the filmmakers postponed the release of ‘Voyagers’ for four months, the situation hasn’t changed much since then. The pandemic continues to affect our everyday lives. And with the advent of new strains of the virus, things are only getting more complicated. Like any other sector, the entertainment industry has suffered in the past year or so. One of the few blockbusters to have made any money in theaters during this period is ‘Godzilla vs. Kong.’

Considering the reviews that ‘Voyagers’ has been getting, it will not likely replicate the monster film’s success. Furthermore, ‘Voyagers’ shares certain themes with William Golding’s 1954 novel ‘Lord of the Flies’ and the movies based on it. The settings are obviously different, and so are the triggers that begin the characters’ descent into utter inhibition. But both works depict how our basic selves, in all their violent and cruel extremities, show themselves whenever the veneer of society is removed.

In ‘Voyagers,’ under the care of the sole adult member of the crew, Richard Alling (Colin Farrell), the young men and women travel towards the home of their children. Some of the natural leaders of the group, including Christopher (Tye Sheridan), Sela (Lily-Rose Depp), and Zac (Fionn Whitehead), learn that something is wrong with the blue liquid. When they stop taking the drugs, their inner selves surface, and their basic nature takes over. However, after much violence and loss of lives, nurture wins its fight against nature, and the remaining young astronauts recreate a civilization inside the spaceship.

The film ends as the progeny of the main characters reach their destination, effectively securing the continuation of humanity. Most of the questions get answered in the film, not leaving much space for a sequel. While the movie might very well find a large viewership when it is eventually released on OTT platforms, a revisit may not be merited to this particular story. Taking all this into account, we can say that it is highly unlikely that the ‘Voyagers’ sequel will ever get made.

