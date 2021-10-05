Will There be a Waterworld Sequel?

Director Kevin Reynolds teams up with star Kevin Costner for the fourth time in 1995 post-apocalyptic sci-fi venture ‘Waterworld.’ The kitsch story takes us to a future of melted ice caps, which has left humans stranded in the waters. Now, a lone drifter teams up with a woman and a girl to discover the mythical dryland, although he is not super into the adventure. The movie stirred up a storm during its release but has subsequently proven its merit as a cult classic in the genre. If you are curious whether a sequel to the movie is brewing in the distance, let us probe further into the matter.

Waterworld Sequel Release Date

‘Waterworld’ premiered on July 28, 1995, theatrically in the US. Subsequently, the home media was released in the DVD format on November 1, 1998, and as Blu-ray on October 20, 2009. The 4K Blu-ray version dropped on July 9, 2019, nearly 24 years after its theatrical premiere. Let us now delve into the possibilities of a sequel or a spin-off.

The director did not expressively look forward to a sequel, following a troubled production and reported clashes with lead star Kevin Costner. But as they reunited more than a decade later for miniseries ’Hatfields & McCoys,’ it seems that they still maintain amicable professional relationships. With that being said, the movie faced rebuffs from critics, as there was apparently not enough wind to sail the post-apocalyptic dystopia to higher box office earnings.

The massive budget (this was the most expensive movie ever made as of 1995) did not produce enough horsepower to impress the critics, and they were busy ridiculing the film as “Kevin’s Gate” when at their worst. But the ambitious sci-fi bonanza was still one of the highest-grossing movies of the year, even though the production cost was high because most of the money was spent on the cast and crew filming in the open seas.

With its home media collections combined, the movie perhaps broke even with its massive budget. The contemporary critics have been milder in their criticism and far more sympathetic in reception. And as every popular movie from the 80s and 90s hold a possibility of spin-offs and sequels in the age of OTTs, there remains no reason for this epoch-making venture to be overlooked by producers. Universal Studios have found several ways to monetize the experience through novels, video games, and theme attractions named ‘Waterworld: A Live Sea War Spectacular.’

Therefore, a spin-off is the only natural conclusion, and as of July 2021, the sequel project is happening! On July 29, 2021, original producers John Davis and John Fox broke the news of the movie being revived for a streaming television series. Dan Trachtenberg of ’10 Cloverfield Lane’ fame is set to direct the show, which would allegedly chronicle the original characters 20 years in the wake of the movie. Enola would presumably have a significant role in the television spin-off, but no actors are attached. If production begins by the end of 2021, we believe the ‘Waterworld’ spinoff show to premiere sometime in late 2022 or later.

