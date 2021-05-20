The popular Mexican mystery drama ‘Who Killed Sara‘ follows the intrepid Alex Guzman as he hunts for his sister’s killer in a crime that landed him in prison for almost 2 decades. In season 2, Alex delves into Sara’s troubled past and uncovers explosive secrets that expand his investigation outside the sphere of the powerful Lazcano family.

The mix of slow-burning mystery and scandalous family drama by writer José Ignacio Valenzuela has enthralled audiences since its release, making the show Netflix’s most-watched non-English title. With season 2 answering some very pertinent questions but once again expanding the scope of the mystery with its burning finale, fans will fervently be hoping for another season. We dug around, and here’s everything we know about ‘Who Killed Sara’ season 3.

Who Killed Sara Season 3 Release Date

‘Who Killed Sara’ season 2 released on May 19, 2021, on Netflix. The whole season, containing 8 episodes of approximately 45 minutes each, released in its entirety on the streaming platform. So far, there have been no official announcements about season 3 of the show being greenlit. However, the show has not been canceled either, which means there is hope for another installment.

Show lead Manolo Cardona, who essays Alex Guzman, told Entertainment Weekly that, at the moment, they did not know whether there would be a season 3 of ‘Who Killed Sara.’ Carolina Miranda, also one of the leads in the show’s ensemble cast, echoed a similar sentiment but added that the fans’ reaction to the show would decide as to its return for season 3.

Considering the show has topped the list of Netflix’s most popular non-English shows, we think there is a very good chance of it returning for another season. Add to that the fact that, despite answering some very big questions in season 2, the show retains its central mystery indicates that we will most likely see more seasons of the Agatha Christie-inspired murder mystery drama.

From the season 2 teaser at the end of season 1, it was evident that the second season was already completed when season 1 was released. Since there was no such teaser of an upcoming season at the end of season 2, we can expect a longer wait time for season 3. If it does get greenlit, we can expect ‘Who Killed Sara’ season 3 sometime in mid-2022.

Who Killed Sara Season 3 Cast: Who can be in it?

The show’s protagonist Alex (Manolo Cardona) is Sara’s (Ximena Lamadrid) brother, who is wrongly convicted and on the hunt for revenge from César Lazcano (Ginés García Millán) and his family. The Lazcanos include César’s wife Mariana (Claudia Ramírez), and their 3 children, Rodolfo (Alejandro Nones), José María (Eugenio Siller) and Elisa (Carolina Miranda). The men working closely with the family, who hold many of their sordid secrets include the meek Elroy (Héctor Jiménez) and the savage hidden killer Sergio (Juan Carlos Remolina).

Other characters that are part of the story’s complicated web of deceit include Sara’s childhood friend Marifer (Litzy playing the adult version and Ela Velden portraying her as a young girl), her sister Clara (Fátima Molina), José María’s former lover Lorenzo (Luis Roberto Guzmán) and Rodolfo’s ex-wife Sofia (Ana Lucía Domínguez). In the show’s many flashbacks, young versions of the Lazcano kids, as well as Alex, are essayed by Andres Baida, Polo Morin, Julieta Soto Martínez, and Leo Deluglio. Except for the cast members whose characters are killed in season 2, like Juan Carlos Remolina, Fátima Molina, and Héctor Jiménez, we can expect to see the rest of the cast return for a possible season 3.

Who Killed Sara Season 3 Plot: What can it be About?

Season 2 ends with Sara’s childhood friend Marifer realizing her massive error in judgment that caused her to murder Sara and subsequently torment the Lazcano family. We also see José María bear the burden of his family’s actions and go to prison, as well as Alex and Elisa looking content, thinking that they have uncovered Sara’s killer. However, in the closing scenes of the episode, their childhood friend Nicandro confesses on the phone that it was him, along with Sara’s doctor and possibly others who were responsible for her death, hinting that there are much bigger forces at play than Sara’s childhood acquaintances.

The potential season 3 will most likely see Alex back on the hunt for his sister’s killers, this time facing much greater odds and even more ominous foes. We are told in passing that Nicandro’s family is even richer than the Lazcanos, meaning that we can expect a group of antagonists who are possibly even more dangerous than César and his clan. Season 3 could also build on Alex and Elisa’s relationship, as well as explore César’s new life in exile, which is briefly glimpsed at the end of season 2.

