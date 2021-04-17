‘Why Are You Like This?’ is an Australian comedy series that takes a satirical look at modern society through the lives of three self-absorbed young adult roommates. Originally screened as part of the ABC comedy anthology series ‘Fresh Blood’ in 2018, the pilot of ‘Why Are You Like This?’ was awarded a series commission by ABC, which premiered in 2021. The show is co-written and co-created by Naomi Higgins, who also dons the role of one of the three protagonists, Penny. Humyara Mahbub and Mark Samual Bonanno are the other two creators of the show.

An irreverent comedy whose leading trio promises to leave a trail of destruction in their wake, the show has found a place in the hearts of those looking for punchy social commentary told through the contemptuous viewpoint of young adults. The show has also been commended for the diversity of lifestyles it portrays through its lead characters. So, can we expect to see more of it? Here’s everything we know about ‘Why Are You Like This?’ season 2.

Why Are You Like This Season 2 Release Date

‘Why Are You Like This?’ season 1 released in its entirety on Netflix on April 16, 2021. It consists of six episodes with a runtime of 25 minutes each. For the uninitiated, the pilot episode of the eccentric comedy series was originally screened on November 27, 2018, as part of ‘Fresh Blood,’ an anthology initiative by the ABC, that screened comedies which could be potentially picked up as a comedy show pilot. It earned the series order in 2019, and the rest of the episodes were subsequently released from February 16, 2021, to March 16, 2021, on ABC TV Plus.

As far as season 2 is concerned, there have been no official announcements as to whether it has been greenlit or not. However, the actors, as well as the young creators of the show, have expressed an interest in extending the show to more seasons. Additionally, considering they are taking inspiration from the reality they see around them, as stated by co-writer and co-creator of the show Naomi Higgins, it is unlikely that the show will run out of material anytime soon. If Netflix and ABC decide to renew the show for a second season, we can expect ‘Why Are You Like This?’ season 2 to premiere sometime in early to mid-2022.

Why Are You Like This Season 2 Cast: Who can be in it?

‘Why Are You Like This?’ follows two friends Penny (Naomi Higgins) and Mia (Olivia Junkeer), who share their flat in Melbourne with Austin (Wil King). The three young adults are joined by a host of characters along their satirical journey. Portraying these characters are semi-regular cast members Lawrence Leung (Daniel), Shabana Azeez (Samara), Rik Brown (Richard), and Roz Hammond (Julie).

If recommissioned, we can expect to see the aforementioned characters, along with a few others, in the second season. The potential season 2 can also feature some new faces joining the members on the already long list of actors on the show.

Why Are You Like This Plot: What can it be About?

The inaugural season of ‘Why Are You Like This?’ introduces us to a trio of young adults – Penny, Mia, and Austin – making their way through the messy entanglements of adulthood and modern society. The trio themselves are highly imperfect beings, with each of them having some particularly bad qualities that shine through at opportune moments.

With this format, the satirical show belts out laughs and social comedy at every turn, which is something we can expect to continue if the show returns for a second season. As the characters mature further, we can also expect to see the gamut of issues expand if the writers of the show explore the many quirks of Gen-Z and the modern society they inhabit.

Read More: Where is Why Are You Like This Filmed? Is It Based on a True Story?