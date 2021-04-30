Helmed by the prolific Kevin Smith, who is best known for his indie cult classic ‘Clerks,’ ‘Zack and Miri Make a Porno’ (aka ‘Zack and Miri‘) is a sentimental sex comedy that is in equal parts goofy and steamy. The story follows two broke childhood friends – Zack and Miri – as they make their way into the independent porn industry in a desperate attempt to earn some money. They put together a motley cast and crew to film their impromptu venture in a rented storage facility, but a tragedy forces them to film in the coffee shop where Zack works. However, the relationship between the protagonists goes through a radical transformation as they develop feelings they did not know existed!

Staying true to the brand of Kevin Smith, the story features enough goof and pop culture references to cater to everyone and enough steamy sexcapades and witty one-liners to please genre fans. While the film proved to be a box-office disappointment, critics noted how the dirty-mind/soft-heart combination attempts to bring the best from the worlds of John Waters and Judd Apatow. Kevin Smith has his own designated universe that he explores and expands through cross-references, and if you are wondering whether there will be a sequel to ‘Zack and Mike Make a Porno,’ we have you insured.

Zack and Miri Make a Porno Sequel Release Date

‘Zack and Miri Make a Porno’ premiered on October 31, 2008, in theatres across the USA, following an early screening at TIFF on September 7, 2008. Let us now divulge what we know regarding the speculated sequel of the film.

The film did not manage to live up to its expectations and proved to be only a marginal box-office success despite performances by known Hollywood faces such as Seth Rogen and Elizabeth Banks. Some films manage to impress critics despite their sub-par box office collections, but sadly this was not the case with the film. Critics gave the film average reviews, noting the coating of sentimentality that mars some of the comic fervor of the script. Sex comedies such as ‘Knocked Up’ and the ‘American Pie’ franchise managed to set the box-office on fire, but ‘Zack and Miri Make a Porno’ did not have the same fate.

Notably, director Kevin Smith is known to reprise actors and characters from his previous movies, and his View Askewniverse is characterized by cross-referential characters that oscillate between films. All of Smith’s films seem to be based in the same universe that owes its name to his production house, View Askew. Characters such as Jay and Silent Bob have become pop culture icons, reprising their roles in almost all of the View Askewniverse films.

The story of ‘Zack and Miri‘ is conclusive by itself, although there remains a possibility of expansion. Smith is known to revisit and revamp productions, and there are chances that he may revisit the story at a future time. However, Smith does not own the rights to the film, and therefore, it is highly unlikely that the ‘Zack and Miri Make a Porno’ sequel will be made.

However, in Smith’s 2019 buddy comedy ‘Jay and Silent Bob Reboot’, which is set in the View Askewniverse, Justin Long’s character Brandon St. Randy makes an uncredited appearance as a lawyer. In ‘Zack and Miri,’ he plays a minor role of a gay porn star, and audiences are quick to theorize that the earlier film is also set in the fandom universe, a theory which was later confirmed by the director himself.

