Will There be an Antlers Sequel?

‘Antlers’ is a horror film directed by Scott Cooper based on writer Nick Antosca’s short story ‘The Quiet Boy’ and co-produced by Guillermo del Toro. Set in an Oregon small town, it follows a school teacher who suspects that one of her students is hiding a secret. Her search leads to the discovery of a sinister supernatural entity that poses a threat to the entire town. If you watched the movie and found yourself a little too engrossed in its intriguing take on Native American myths, you must be itching for more of the same in the form of a potential follow-up film. In that case, allow us to share everything we know about an ‘Antlers’ sequel.

Antlers Sequel Release Date

‘Antlers’ was released in theaters on October 29, 2021, by Searchlight Pictures. The film held its world premiere on October 11, 2021, at the Beyond Fest in Los Angeles. It was initially slated to be released on April 17, 2020. However, the release date had to be postponed due to the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic. The movie received a mixed reception from critics who praised its tense atmosphere but criticized the underdeveloped screenplay.

As far as a sequel is concerned, the director, producers, and the studio are yet to make any official comments on the matter. However, given the film’s open-ended climax, it is likely that the makers have intentionally done so to leave the door open for another installment. The studio could very quickly greenlight a sequel should the movie receive overwhelming audience approval and prove to be a box office success.

Director Scott Cooper has revealed that his next project is a detective drama with actor Christian Bale, which is set to begin production soon. Therefore, Cooper’s involvement in the said sequel remains uncertain at the moment. If the studio officially announces a sequel in the coming months and decides to fast-track development, it will likely happen without Cooper at the helm.

Consequently, we can expect production to begin sometime next year. However, if the studio decides to wait for Cooper’s schedule to free up, it could be a while before the second installment comes to fruition. All things said, a prospective ‘Antlers 2’ could arrive on our screens sometime in 2023, at the earliest.

Antlers Sequel Cast: Who can be in it?

‘Antlers’ stars Keri Russell (‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’) as Julia Meadows, a school teacher; Jesse Plemons (‘Jungle Cruise‘) as Sheriff Paul Meadow, Julia’s brother; and debutant Jeremy T. Thomas as Lucas Weaver. Actors Graham Greene (Warren Stokes), Scott Haze (Frank Weaver), Rory Cochrane (Dan Lecroy), Sawyer Jones (Aiden Weaver), and Amy Madigan (Principal Booth) appear in supporting roles.

For the sequel, we can expect Russell, Plemons, and Thomas to reprise their roles. Among the supporting cast, only Greene is likely to return since most of the other characters die in the first film. As a result, we could see some new faces joining the sequel’s cast.

Antlers Sequel Plot: What can it be About?

In ‘Antlers,’ Julie finally uncovers the truth about the Weaver family. She learns the method of killing a wendigo from the former sheriff, Warren. Julie then faces Lucas’ father, Frank, who has transformed into a wendigo. Julie, Paul, and Lucas together kill Frank, but the Wendigo spirit is transferred to Lucas’ younger brother, Aiden, whom Julie also kills to protect the rest of the town. The movie ends with a scene depicting Paul coughing blood which hints that Paul is now under the same curse as Frank.

‘Antlers 2’ could focus on Paul’s impending transformation into a wendigo. Meanwhile, Julie might struggle to deal with the guilt of killing a child. Lucas might struggle to adjust to life after his father and brother’s deaths. Julie will once again have to step up and stop the wendigo’s reign of terror by killing her own brother. Lucas and Julie might try to find a way of defeating the evil spirit once and for all.

Read More: Where Was Antlers Filmed?