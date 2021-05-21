‘Army of the Dead’ is a zombie apocalypse heist film that tells the story of a group of mercenaries who go into the zombie-infested Las Vegas to retrieve $200 million from a casino vault. However, they soon learn that there are two kinds of zombies: shamblers and alphas, with the latter group being stronger, faster, and smarter. They race against the time to get the money as a low-yield tactical nuclear strike is set to obliterate Sin City and all its undead inhabitants.

Following its premiere, the film received widespread positive reviews, with critics praising the film for its scope, the set pieces, Snyder’s writing, direction, and cinematography, and the performances by the cast members. If you are curious about whether there will be an ‘Army of the Dead’ sequel, here is what you need to know.

Army of the Dead Sequel Release Date

‘Army of the Dead’ premiered on May 21, 2021, on Netflix. The film had a US theatrical release on May 14, 2021, and played in various theaters across the country for a week before its digital premiere.

As for the ‘Army of the Dead’ sequel, there is already a plan to expand the ‘Army of the Dead’ universe. In September 2020, it was reported that a prequel film and a prequel/spin-off anime were already in development. Snyder stated in an interview, “I’m incredibly excited for the opportunity to partner with Netflix again as we expand the Army of the Dead universe with both an international prequel, as well as exploring the visually dynamic world of animation. It’s been a great collaboration and we are thrilled that Netflix sees this as big of an IP as we do.”

The prequel was originally developed under the title ‘Army of the Dead: The Prequel’ but was later named ‘Army of Thieves.’ Matthias Schweighöfer, who portrays Ludwig Dieter in the original, directed the film, which completed filming in Germany in December 2020. As ‘Army of Thieves’ is the next entry in what is set to be a sprawling franchise, we can consider the film as the sequel to the original for all intent and purpose, even if it’s not chronological. So, the ‘Army of the Dead’ sequel or ‘Army of Thieves’ is set to release sometime in mid to late 2021.

As for the anime, titled ‘Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas,’ Jay Oliva (‘Justice League Dark’) serves as the showrunner. According to Snyder, the first season will have 6 episodes, two of which will be directed by him. Oliva will also direct two other episodes. A release date has not been announced for the anime production yet.

Army of the Dead Sequel Cast: Who Can Be in It?

Aside from Schweighöfer, ‘Army of the Dead’ stars Dave Bautista as Scott Ward, Ana de la Reguera as Maria Cruz, Ella Purnell as Kate Ward, Omari Hardwick as Vanderohe, Nora Arnezeder as Lily, Hiroyuki Sanada as Bly Tanaka, Garret Dillahunt as Martin, Tig Notaro as Marianne Peters, Huma Qureshi as Geeta, Theo Rossi as Burt Cummings, Raúl Castillo as Mikey Guzman, Samantha Win as Chambers, Richard Cetrone as Zeus, and Athena Perample as the Alpha Queen.

Although many of the characters mentioned above die in the original film, it is ultimately immaterial as ‘Army of Thieves’ is a chronological prequel. Furthermore, the story is set in Europe and has a whole set of new main and supporting characters except for Dieter, who is the male protagonist. In the film, Nathalie Emmanuel is set to appear as Gwendoline, Guz Khan as Rolph, Stuart Martin as Brad Cage, Ruby O. Fee as Korina, Noemie Nakai as Beatrix, and Jonathan Cohen as Delacroix.

In ‘Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas,’ most members of the cast of the original film are set to voice their respective characters. Joe Manganiello is one of the new additions to the cast. He will voice a character named Rose. Other acclaimed actors like Christian Slater, Harry Lennix, Ross Butler, Vanessa Hudgens, Anya Chalotra, Yetide Badaki, Christina Wren, Monica Barbaro, Jena Malone, and Nolan North have also been cast in the production.

Army of the Dead Sequel Plot: What Can It Be About?

In ‘Army of the Dead,’ Scott kills Zeus but is already bitten by the latter. He gives the money that he has managed to bring out to Kate, telling her to use it to secure Geeta’s children’s future. Kate is subsequently forced to kill her father. Vanderohe makes out alive but discovers that he has been bitten.

Snyder has called ‘Army of Thieves’ a heist romantic comedy film. So, a portion of the plot will likely focus on the relationship between Schweighöfer and Emmanuel’s characters. Gwendoline might hire Dieter to crack several safes across Europe. These safes are likely believed impossible to crack, but Dieter, driven by his own obsessions, might accept the job.

‘Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas’ will likely give the backstory of what Scott and his team have done in the early days of the pandemic. Scott’s relationship with his wife might get explored before he is forced to kill her. The series might also show in detail how Zeus and his alphas have managed to drive the US military out of their territory.

