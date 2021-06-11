‘In the Heights‘ is a musical drama film based on the stage musical of the same name from Quiara Alegría Hudes and Lin-Manuel Miranda. It is directed by Jon M. Chu (‘Crazy Rich Asians‘) and written by Hudes with music from Miranda. The movie tells the feel-good story of the struggles and aspirations of a close-knit community living in the Washington Heights neighborhood of New York.

If you enjoyed the movie’s blissful music, aesthetically pleasing dance numbers, and emotionally touching narrative, you must be scouring the internet for any news about a follow-up movie. In that case, you have come to the right place. Allow us to share everything we know about the ‘In the Heights’ sequel.

In the Heights 2 Release Date

‘In the Heights’ was released by Warner Bros. Pictures on June 11, 2021, in theatres and on HBO Max (for 30 days limited run). Initially, it was slated for a June 26, 2020 release but was postponed to June 18, 2021, before finally arriving on the aforementioned date. Upon its release, the film received an overwhelmingly positive reception from critics and audiences alike, with praise directed towards its story, diversity, and music.

The studio or the movie’s creative team hasn’t made any official comments about a sequel. However, the warm reception of the movie could tempt the studio into developing a second installment. The story certainly leaves the door open for a sequel, and the cast and director have expressed their interest in returning for a follow-up.

Even if the studio does sign-off on the sequel plans, the amount of time and effort required to make a musical film combined with Chu and Miranda’s busy schedules could mean that it is a while before the sequel hits our screens. Nonetheless, by the stroke of luck, if everything works out, ‘In the Heights 2’ could release in 2024 at the earliest.

In the Heights 2 Cast: Who can be in it?

‘In the Heights’ stars Anthony Ramos as Usnavi de la Vega, a bodega owner who wishes to return to his native Dominican Republic to fulfill his late father’s wish; Melissa Barrera as Vanessa, an aspiring fashion designer trying to kickstart her career; Corey Hawkins as Benny, a dispatch worker; and Leslie Grace as Nina Rosario, an academically gifted student. They are joined by Olga Merediz as “Abuela” Claudia, Daphne Rubin-Vega as Daniela, Gregory Diaz IV as Sonny de la Vega, Stephanie Beatriz as Carla, Dascha Polanco as Cuca, and Lin-Manuel Miranda as Piraguero, in supporting roles.

For the sequel, we expect most of the cast from the first film to reprise their roles as the vibrant and colorful members of the Washinton Heights community. Like Seth Stewart, who makes a cameo appearance in the first film, more broadway stars from the original stage musical could appear in cameos in the sequel.

In the Heights 2 Plot: What can it be about?

‘In the Heights’ mostly focuses on Usnavi and his neighborhood community as he prepares to bid farewell to them. Simultaneously, Usnavi is telling the story of Washington Heights to four children in the future. However, in the movie’s climax, it is revealed that Usnavi decided against moving to the Dominican Republic after realizing what he would be leaving behind.

The ending opens the door for more stories set in the bustling and full-of-life neighborhood. In an interview with ET, director Jon M. Chu shared what he’d like to see in the sequel. He said, “I think the next chapter is that next generation, seeing how Sonny helps guide them into the new chapter of their lives and how they’re telling their stories. That would be fun!” The sequel could focus on older versions of the main characters from the first film and the struggles they faced in achieving their dreams while simultaneously exploring the stories of Sonny and the new generation with the older characters mentoring them.

