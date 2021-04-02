Directed by Naseef Yusuf Izuddin, ‘Irul’ is a Malayalam neo-noir crime thriller of unsettling allure. Featuring a tightly woven plot and stylized editing resembling the auteur of David Fincher, the main story of the film takes place in the duration of a single night as it adheres to the unity of time and action. The narrative follows an upcoming author who plans to take his girlfriend out on a trip and give her a surprise, but with the introduction of a mysterious stranger in the equation, the surprise lands far from where it was supposed to be. Built on dialogues like the best of theatrical endeavors, the film features Fahadh Faasil, Soubin Shahir, and Darshana Rajendran in central roles, all of whom contribute to the tenseness of the plot. In a neural explosion, the film ends with a massive twist, but there remains scope for a sequel. If you seek to know whether there will be a sequel to ‘Irul,’ we have you insured.

Irul Sequel Release Date

‘Irul’ premiered on April 2, 2021, on the streaming platform Netflix. The film has received critical praise upon its release due to the stellar performance by a talented cast, headed by Fahadh Faasil’s eccentric and deceptive Unni. The stylized color palette of the production only adds to the environment of intrigue that the film tries to create. At the end of the film, it is implied that Archana and Alex both die, while the killer gets away scot-free, which would pave the way for a possible sequel. However, despite the criminal mastermind of Unni, ‘Irul’ is ultimately Alex’s story. Above the realm of an apparent thriller, it is a story of an author trapped in his own labyrinthine fiction. Thrillers such as ‘Irul’ usually do not make a comeback in sequels, and with Alex dead, progressing the story would be difficult as it would be redundant. Therefore, for those of you who are looking for a follow-up of the serial killer’s chronicle, we are sorry to disappoint you, but the prospect of an Irul sequel is pretty low. If at all there is a sequel made, it will have a different set of actors and a completely different story. In the event a sequel is greenlit by Netflix, it might take at least another 2 years for Irul 2 to get made, which means it can only release sometime in 2023.

