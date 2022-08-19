Will There be an Orphan 3? What After Orphan: First Kill?

‘Orphan: First Kill,’ directed by William Brent Bell (‘Separation‘), is a prequel to the 2009 horror movie ‘Orphan.’ It tells the story of Esther Albright, a seemingly innocent child who reunites with her family, the Albrights. However, viewers on learn that Esther is not who she says she is and poses a threat to the family. Meanwhile, a terrible family secret itself poses problems to Esther’s plans.

The film expands upon the character of Esther/Leena and gives viewers more insights into her complex psychology but leaves plenty of questions unanswered. Hence, viewers must wonder if another installment in the franchise will continue Esther’s reign of terror. If you are looking for news about a potential ‘Orphan 3,’ here is everything we know in that regard!

When Can Orphan 3 Come Out?

‘Orphan: First Kill’ was released on August 19, 2022, by Paramount Players. The film was released simultaneously through theaters, video-on-demand services, and on Paramount+. However, it premiered roughly three weeks in advance in the Philippines on July 27, 2022. The prequel was released approximately thirteen years after the first installment’s release.

As far as a third film in the franchise is concerned, we have some promising updates for the fans. In an interview, director William Brent Bell expressed an interest in continuing to tell Esther’s story. He stated that he felt Esther’s story could be expanded into exciting directions. The director also added that a potential third film could complete Esther/Leena’s story and have a darker tone than the prequel.

Actress Isabelle Fuhrman who plays the lead role in the previous two films, has also expressed an interest in reprising her role for a third installment. Moreover, the actress revealed negotiations are ongoing between the creative team and the studio to craft a third film. Hence, if ‘Orphan: First Kill’ proves to be successful with the audiences and at the box office, a third movie could be greenlit. If the sequel is announced in the coming months, ‘Orphan 3’ could release sometime in Q3 of 2024, at the earliest.

Who Can be in Orphan 3?

‘Orphan: First Kill’ sees Isabelle Fuhrman (‘The Hunger Games‘) reprising her role as Esther/Leena Klammer from the first film. Joining her in the lead roles are Julia Stiles as Tricia Albright, Rossif Sutherland as Allen Albright, and Matthew Finlan as Gunnar Albright. Meanwhile, Hiro Kanagawa (Inspector Donnan) and Samantha Walkes (Dr. Sager) appear in supporting roles.

For a potential ‘Orphan 3,’ Fuhrman is likely to reprise her role as she has already expressed an interest in doing so. However, Stiles, Sutherland, and Finlan are unlikely to appear, given their characters perish in the prequel’s final moments. Nonetheless, Walkes might reprise her role as Esther’s therapist in the sequel. There will likely be some fresh additions to the cast of the third film.

What Can Orphan 3 be About?

‘Orphan: First Kill’ is a prequel that tells the backstory of Leena Klammer, a thirty-something woman with a form of dwarfism who pretends to be a young girl. She travels to the United States by assuming the identity of Esther, the long-missing daughter of Tricia Albright and Allen Albright. However, things take a drastic turn after Esther learns of a dark family secret. In the end, Esther’s adoptive family perishes in an arson. The ending sets up the stage for Esther to be adopted by the Colemans, leading to the events of ‘Orphan.’

A prospective ‘Orphan 3’ will likely take place after the events of the first film. We will likely learn what happens to Esther after her experiences with the Colemans. As the Colemans are still alive, they could factor into revealing the truth about Esther’s condition. Meanwhile, Esther might assume a different identity and continue her reign of terror. Moreover, flashbacks could also sketch out Esther’s time at Saarne Institute.

