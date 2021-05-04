‘Selena: The Series’ is a biographical drama based on the life of Tejano music icon Selena. Widely considered as one of the greatest Mexican-American entertainers of the late 20th century, the “Queen of Tejano music” has inspired multiple retellings of her dramatic journey, including the 1997 film ‘Selena’ featuring Jennifer Lopez. Fans, understandably, were excited when ‘Selena: The Series‘ came out and gave them as yet unknown details about the starlet’s childhood, family, and early days as a performer. And with Selena’s own father and sister on the team as executive producers, the show has captivated audiences with its inspiring story for 2 seasons. So can we expect a season 3? Or will fans finally have to let ‘Selena: The Series’ go? Let’s find out.

Selena: The Series Release Date

‘Selena: The Series’ season 2 premiered in its entirety on May 4, 2021, on Netflix. The season comprises 9 episodes of around 30-40 minutes each and can be streamed on Netflix. The show is a detailed look at the life and music career of the late Selena Quintanilla-Pérez, and the role played by her family in it. According to her sister Suzette, who is also an executive producer on the show — “With this series, viewers will finally get the full history of Selena, our family, and the impact she has had on all of our lives.”

While season 1 of the show portrays the Latin star’s childhood and humble beginnings, with the family scraping together everything they have to launch Selena’s music career, season 2 delves into her life as a star, fashion designer, and business owner. Season 2 closes with Selena’s violent death at the hands of the president of her fan club, Yolanda Saldivar.

In an interview after the release of season 1, show creator Moisés Zamora described dividing Selena’s life into 3 parts, with the first season covering about one and a half parts. This could have been one of the initial hints that there were only going to be 2 seasons of the show. Additionally, in an interview with Deadline, he mentioned pitching 20 episodes to Netflix when he introduced them to the concept of the series, with the show being a “piece by piece” examination of Selena’s journey. And while the show does touch upon the stories of Selena’s family members and bandmates, the details portrayed are only the ones concerning their relationship with Selena.

We can therefore infer that, from the get-go, there were no plans to extend the series after Selena’s untimely death. And though Zamora jokingly mentioned that with the amount of information and details the Quintanilla family gave him, he could make 10 seasons, we must conclude that with the namesake of the show killed at the end of season 2, ‘Selena: The Series’ season 3 stands officially canceled. The point is further emphasized by the “Years Later” time jump at the end of the season 2 closing episode when A.B. is shown managing another band. However, the show closes on a feeling of hope and the idea of Selena living on inside us, which is how her family wanted her story to be portrayed— as one of positivity and not tragedy.

