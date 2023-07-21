Will There be They Cloned Tyrone Sequel?

Netflix’s ‘They Cloned Tyrone’ is a sci-fi mystery drama film that creates a convoluted turn of events where the characters are forced to question their identity and existence when they discover they are actually clones. Starring Jamie Foxx, John Boyega, and Teyonah Parris, the film is a roller coaster ride that packs several twists, keeping the audience on the edge of their seat till the end. Directed by Juel Taylor, the film wraps up its events but doesn’t do it with a neat bow. It leaves the characters in a mess that is impossible to come out of. It might make you wonder if the end sets up the movie for a sequel. Will there be a Part 2 of ‘They Cloned Tyrone’? Let’s find out. SPOILERS AHEAD

Will There Be a They Cloned Tyrone 2?

‘They Cloned Tyrone’ was released on Netflix on July 21, 2023. The film was received well by the critics, with the praise directed towards the gripping premise and the performances of the actors. Netflix takes some time to gauge the response from the audience before green-lighting any sequels. As of now, there has been no official announcement regarding ‘They Cloned Tyrone 2.’

Considering the open-ended conclusion of ‘They Cloned Tyrone,’ there is a lot of room for exploration, especially about the government conspiracy that Fontaine and his friends uncovered. The lead trio discovers that theirs is not the only neighborhood used as a control group. Several other places have been specifically curated to keep the clones stuck in those places so they can be studied.

We expect Fontaine, Yo-yo, and Slick Charles to dig deeper into this conspiracy in the sequel. Old Fontaine revealed that he was the one who came up with the idea of the clones, but he was not the one in charge of the entire operation. The actual boss is somewhere much higher up the ladder, and until he is exposed and made to take responsibility for his actions, the conspiracy will not end. The next film could take them to an entirely different location and have them team up with more unlikely heroes to help them in their quest.

While the plot drives the narrative, the soul of ‘They Cloned Tyrone’ is in its characters, played impeccably by the actors. Without them, there would be no sequel, so we expect to see Boyega, Parris, and Foxx in the sequel. Given that the sequel expands the plot regarding the clones, we expect more characters to join the fray. A new villain, or villains, would emerge in this journey, which means a new set of actors.

Even though ‘They Cloned Tyrone’ keeps the door open for the sequel, the movie’s creators might not necessarily want to revisit the world. As of now, writer-director Juel Taylor has expressed no desire to work on a sequel, in which case, the film still works well as a standalone. It leaves enough for the audience to keep thinking about the story, but it ties up the loose ends well enough to give closure to the fans if its world is not revisited in the sequel.

Ultimately, the fate of a sequel depends on several factors, all of which have to work together for it to happen. Even if Netflix wants to move forward with a sequel, it can’t do so if the writer-director doesn’t believe there is anything else left to be told in the story. In addition, they also have to work a way around the schedule of the lead actors, all of whom have several projects lined up in the near future. According to us, ‘They Cloned Tyrone’ works well enough as a standalone, but should it receive a sequel, we expect it to land on Netflix sometime in early 2025.

