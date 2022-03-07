Winning Time Episode 2 Release Date, Time, and Spoilers

‘Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty’ is a sports drama series that chronicles the rise of La Lakers, who dominated basketball on and off the court during the 1980s. It is created by Max Borenstein and Jim Hecht based on Jeff Pearlman’s book titled ‘Showtime.’ In the series premiere, viewers learn about the Lakers’ new owner, Jeff Buss, who has ambitious fans for the popular NBA outfit. As Buss takes charge of the team, a new rookie, Earvin “Magic” Johnson, finds himself amidst the razzle-dazzle of Los Angeles.

The episode ends with Buss signing Johnson for the Lakers, thereby laying the foundation of an era of dominance to come. However, the move signals various challenges that the Lakers will be facing in the upcoming NBA season. Therefore, viewers must be excited to watch the drama unfold in the next episode. While you await the new episode, allow us to share everything we know about ‘Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty’ episode 2!

Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty Episode 2 Release Date

‘Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty’ episode 2 is slated to release on March 13, 2022, at 9 pm ET on HBO. The debut season contains ten episodes with a running time of 50 to 60 minutes each. New episodes are broadcast on the network weekly every Sunday.

Where to Stream Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty Episode 2 Online?

Cable subscribers can watch ‘Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty’ episode 2 by tuning in to HBO at the date and time stated above. Cord-cutters can choose to stream the second episode on HBO Max. Alternatively, you can opt to watch the new episode on services such as Hulu, DirecTV, YouTube TV, and Xfinity Stream, provided you have subscribed to the HBO add-on. The upcoming episode will also become available for purchase on VOD platforms one day after it is broadcast on television.

Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty Episode 2 Spoilers

Episode 2 of ‘Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty’ season 2 is titled ‘Is That All There Is?’ and will focus on Buss attempting to set up a new philosophy at La Lakers. His eccentric personality will open the doors for some massive changes for the team, and not everyone will be happy with them. Coach Jerry West is already unhappy with the team signing Johnson despite having a top-quality point guard in Norm Nixon. However, Buss might try to smoothen things up by offering West complete freedom over the team’s playing style and practice.

Meanwhile, Claire and Jeanie are likely to create a new image for the team and expand the Lakers’ brand. However, they might disagree on the direction in which to take the team. Hence, the two could end up at odds with one another. Moreover, we could get the first taste of the long-standing rivalry between the Boston Celtics and the LA Lakers in the new episode.

Read More: Best Basketball Movies of All Time