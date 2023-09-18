Winning Time Season 3: Renewal Possibilities Explored

A heavily dramatized retelling of the Los Angeles Lakers basketball team of the 1980s, HBO’s ‘Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty‘ is a sports drama series created by Max Borenstein and Jim Hecht. The series is based on Jeff Pearlman’s book ‘Showtime’ and premiered in 2022. The second season focuses on the LA Lakers between 1980 and 1984 as they try to build lasting success under owner Jerry Buss. With the second season finale wrapping up with the 1984 NBA Finals, viewers must be curious whether the LA Lakers’ story will continue in a potential third installment. In that case, here is everything you need to know about the possibility of ‘Winning Time’ season 3!

Will Winning Time Season 3 Happen?

‘Winning Time’ season 2 premiered on August 6, 2023, on HBO. The second installment comprises seven episodes (three less than the debut installment) with a running time of approximately 55 minutes each. Episodes of the second season were released every week, with the season 2 finale airing on September 17, 2023. The episodes are also available to stream online through Max. The second season received generally positive reviews from critics, but its viewership declined compared to the first season.

I'm telling you — the future of "Winning Time" hangs in the balance. We need viewers. The strikes are crippling. Please help spread the word. Season 2 is amazing. But … HBO is big on #s. #winningtime pic.twitter.com/A8OTEi0Sog — Jeff Pearlman (@jeffpearlman) August 16, 2023

At present, there is no official confirmation about the future of ‘Winning Time.’ HBO has yet to announce the show’s renewal or cancellation officially. However, considering the season 2 finale aired only recently, the network could take some time to assess the show’s performance before greenlighting a second season. Moreover, the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes may also be silent factors in HBO’s decision to hold on announcing the show’s future.

However, the steep decline in viewership between season 1 and season 2 does not bode well for the show’s chances of renewal. Author Jeff Pearlman, whose book ‘Showtime’ serves as the source material for the series, also expressed his concerns about the possibility of a third season through X (formerly Twitter). The second season covers the period between 1980 and 1984 as the LA Lakers undergo a change in coaching with Paul Westhead being fired and replaced with Pat Riley. Season 2 ends with the Lakers losing the 1984 NBA Final to archrivals Boston Celtics.

Since the series highlights the Lakers’ “Showtime” era, which mainly lasted in the 1980s, there is still more ground to be covered before the story can come to a natural conclusion. As with the second season, the third one could cover multiple seasons, right up to the 1991 season that saw Magic Johnson’s sudden retirement after his HIV diagnosis. Moreover, the Lakers vs. Celtics rivalry only became more fierce from the mid to late 1980s, giving the makers plenty of exciting material to cover in a potential third season.

Ultimately, the future of ‘Winning Time’ hangs in the balance, and its fate is yet to be decided. The second installment premiered roughly fifteen months after the season 2 finale. Assuming the series is renewed for a third season, production will likely be delayed until the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes are resolved. As a result, production might take longer than the fifteen-month turnaround time of the sophomore installment. Nonetheless, if everything works out, a prospective ‘Winning Time’ season 3 could be released in Q4 of 2024, at the earliest.

Among the show’s ensemble cast, John C. Reilly (Jerry Buss), Quincy Isaiah (Magic Johnson), Jason Clarke (Jerry West), Adrien Brody (Pat Riley), Gaby Hoffmann (Claire Rothman), Hadley Robinson (Jeanie Buss), Solomon Hughes (Kareem Abdul-Jabbar), and Tamera Tomakili (Earletha “Cookie” Kelly) are the most likely to return for a potential third installment. Season of ‘Winning Time’ will likely focus on the LA Lakers during the 1985 to 1989 seasons, where the Lakers dominated rivals Boston Celtics and won three NBA Championships in four years.

