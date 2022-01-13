Wolf Like Me Season 2: Renewed or Cancelled?

‘Wolf Like Me’ is a fantasy romance drama series created by Abe Forsythe. It revolves around Gary, a single father who is doing his best to raise his daughter after the death of his wife. Surprisingly, their life suddenly changes as they cross paths with a mysterious woman called Mary. Although Mary and Gary are drawn to each other, they both have reasons that make it difficult for them to be in a relationship.

The comedy series originally premiered in January 2022. The show is undoubtedly genre-bending, which makes it quite intriguing. However, some critics felt that the storyline fails to deliver what it promises. Nevertheless, it has received immense praise for Isla Fisher (Mary) and Josh Gad’s (Gary) nuanced performances. With the mixed response the series has garnered, fans are anxious to know what that means for its future. Will there be a season 2? Here is everything we know!

Wolf Like Me Season 2 Release Date

‘Wolf Like Me’ season 1 released in its entirety on January 13, 2022, on Peacock. The first season has six episodes that run for about 22-28 minutes each.

With regard to the show’s second installment, here is the deal. Nothing has been stated officially yet, but we have good reason to believe that the series will be back for another round. For one, the most talked about aspects of the show are the unexpected plot twists and tonal shifts. With that said, it appears that the storyline can be taken in numerous different directions if there is a sophomore installment. In a recent interview in January 2022, Gad even referred to the show as unique, original, and extremely different from anything viewers have seen so far. Moreover, the first season wraps up neatly, yet it feels like the beginning of a new chapter in the characters’ lives.

According to reports, the show’s first edition began filming in Spring 2021, almost nine months before it rolled out. Therefore, if the show is renewed by spring 2022, we can expect ‘Wolf Like Me’ season 2 to release sometime in Q1 2023.

Wolf Like Me Season 2 Cast: Who can be in it?

Isla Fisher and Josh Gad appear in pivotal roles as Mary and Gary, respectively. Ariel Donoghue features in the show as Gary’s daughter, Emma. Other actors portraying important roles are Emma Lung (Sarah), Anthony Taufa (Ray), and Madeleine Wilson (Doctor). So, if the fantasy romance drama returns with a sophomore round, we can expect to see most of these cast members again.

Wolf Like Me Season 2 Plot: What can it be About?

The first season establishes the importance Mary holds in Gary and his daughter Emma’s life. On the other hand, the fact that Mary is a werewolf makes it hard for her to accept herself and be fully present in her relationship with Gary. The truth is quite difficult for Gary to wrap his head around as well. Still, the more significant concern is how to reveal it to Emma.

The connection Mary has with Emma is undeniable and truly special. But with everything that the young girl has gone through – including her mother’s death – all this might be a little too much for her to handle. Towards the end of the first season, Emma finally sees Mary in her wolf form. As the season comes to a close, Mary, Gary, and Emma exchange glances and seem to be on the same page.

If there is a season 2, the storyline might explore how life changes for Gary and Mary, given that Emma knows the truth about the latter. Moreover, they may become a stronger family unit than they were before. However, with the supernatural come endless complications, so we may not have seen the last of their adventures. But first, we need formal confirmation of whether or not the series will continue beyond its debut outing.

Read More: Is Wolf Like Me Based on a True Story?