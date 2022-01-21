Women of the Movement Season 2: Renewed or Cancelled?

Based on a true story, ABC’s historical series ‘Women of the Movement’ centers around the abduction and murder of 14-year-old African American boy Emmett Till. The series begins with the turn of events that leads to Emmett’s murder and progresses through the trial of the accused men, Roy Bryant and J. W. Milam. The show also depicts Emmett’s mother Mamie’s efforts to bring national attention to the murder and deliver justice to her son. Created by Marissa Jo Cerar, the show originally released in early 2022.

‘Women of the Movement’ was highly acclaimed by the critics and audiences alike, specifically garnering praises for its brutally honest depiction of Emmett Till’s murder and the racial tensions that prevailed in the 1950s. Upon an extremely relevant and compelling first season, admirers of the show must be wondering about the prospects of a second installment. Here’s everything you need to know about the same!

Women of the Movement Season 2 Release Date

‘Women of the Movement’ season 1 premiered on January 6, 2022, on ABC, concluding its run on January 20, 2022. The first season comprises 6 episodes with a runtime of 43–67 minutes each.

As far as the second season is concerned, here’s what we know. ABC has not yet announced the renewal of ‘Women of the Movement’ for season 2. However, it can be just a matter of time before the renewal happens since the show is envisioned as an anthology series that revolves around distinct pivotal figures and incidents apparently pertaining to the civil rights movement in each season. Even though the network hasn’t explicitly renewed the series for more seasons, we can expect it sooner than later, focusing on significant women behind the movement.

In an interview given in January 2022, Glynn Turman (Mose Wright) said that the story of Emmett Till and Mamie is the first of multiple stories — that possibly center around the braveness of African American women — to be depicted in the series. Thus, we can definitely hope for a second installment of the show. If renewed soon, we expect ‘Women of the Movement’ season 2 to release sometime in Q4 2022 or Q1 2023.

Women of the Movement Season 2 Cast: Who can be in it?

The cast of the inaugural season of the show includes Cedric Joe (Emmett Till), Adrienne Warren (Mamie Till-Mobley), Glynn Turman (Mose Wright), Chris Coy (J. W. Milam), Carter Jenkins (Roy Bryant), and Julia McDermott (Carolyn Bryant). Tonya Pinkins (Alma Carthan), Ray Fisher (Gene Mobley), and Gary Basaraba (Sheriff Clarence Strider) also appear in pivotal capacity.

If renewed, season 2 of the show may see a fresh cast performing a new set of characters since the potential second round is expected to follow a different storyline. We may also see existing cast members portraying the new characters, although the network hasn’t announced any update regarding the same.

Women of the Movement Season 2 Plot: What can it be About?

The first season of the show revolves around the abduction, murder, and the subsequent murder trial of Emmett Till, which happens when he visits the family of his great-uncle, Mose Wright, in Money, Mississippi. Roy Bryant and his half-brother J. W. Milam abduct Emmett from Mose’s home upon Emmett’s encounter with Bryant’s wife, Carolyn. After three days from the abduction, Emmett’s body gets discovered in the Tallahatchie River. Emmett’s mother, Mamie, starts to fight for her son and tries to bring Bryant and Milam to justice.

If renewed, the second season of the show is expected to follow another significant woman that played a remarkable part in the civil rights movement. From Rosa Parks to Ella J. Baker, several women propelled the movement through their active participation. We can expect the potential second installment to chronicle the life of one such African American civil rights activist.

In the same interview given in January 2022, Glynn Turman expressed his wish to see the story of Rosa Parks in the next possible installment of the show. Since the first season ends with mentions of Parks, there is a possibility that the inspirational life of the civil rights activist will be considered for the show’s sophomore season.

