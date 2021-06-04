Developed by CloverWorks Studios, ‘Wonder Egg Priority’ is an original horror fantasy TV anime that explores psychological issues through prisms of metaphors and imagination. The story revolves around Ai Ooto, a 14-year-old girl who finds a Wonder Egg and hatches it. She discovers that if she manages to protect the people that come out of the eggs from entities known as Wonder Killers and Seeno Evils, she will be able to revive her friend Koito Nagase, who committed suicide due to extreme bullying. She becomes acquainted with Neiru Aonuma, Rika Kawai, and Momoe Sawaki, who are also trying to bring back certain individuals by protecting the Egg People.

Following its premiere, the series received overwhelmingly positive reviews, with critics praising its stunning animation, themes, and complex characters. If you are curious about a possible ‘Wonder Egg Priority’ season 2, here is what we know.

Wonder Egg Priority Season 2 Release Date

‘Wonder Egg Priority’ season 1 premiered on January 13, 2021, and aired 12 episodes before concluding on March 31, 2021. Aniplex produced the series in collaboration with Nippon Television and D.N. Dream Partners. Shin Wakabayashi helmed the directorial team, while Shinji Nojima wrote the script. As for the release date of ‘wonder Egg Priority’ season 2, this is what we know. A special episode of the anime is slated to release on June 30, 2021, on Nippon Television. Beyond that, neither the producers nor CloverWorks executives have yet commented on the show’s future. CloverWorks is one of Japan’s most prominent anime studios and has developed shows like ‘Fairy Tail,’ ‘The Promised Neverland,’ and ‘Horimiya.’

However, in recent years, the studio has faced a certain amount of criticism for its handling of some of its materials. For instance, the second season of ‘The Promised Neverland’ received widespread negative reviews for rushing the plot and reaching an unearned ending. While ‘Wonder Egg Priority’ didn’t suffer any of this as the quality of the content remained impeccable throughout season 1, there were problems behind the scenes, most of which stemmed from overworked staff.

The special episode, which will take the story forward from the season 1 finale, is set to conclude the series. In the season 1 finale, Ai is immensely surprised when an alternate universe version of her comes out of one of the Wonder Eggs. As she tries to keep the AU Ai safe, she discovers that the other Ai’s Wonder Killer is a distorted version of her favorite teacher, Shuuichirou Sawaki. Ultimately, the AU Ai sacrifices herself to save Ai and apparently dies. Ai decides to work on her relationship with her mother. Despite completing her objectives, Rika decides that she has to keep fighting. On the other hand, Momoe has come to regret her decision to collect the Wonder Eggs deeply.

The special episode will likely show some form of resolution for each of the main characters. Sawaki might emerge as the primary antagonist of the series. We might finally learn what happened to Koito that led her to commit suicide. As the special episode is set to serve as the conclusion of the series, it is highly unlikely that ‘Wonder Egg Priority’ season 2 will ever be released.

