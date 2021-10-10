World Trigger Season 3 Episode 1: Release Date and Spoilers

When a mysterious gate to an alternate world suddenly opens up in Mikado city, the residents face the threat of creatures called Neighbours who can’t be harmed by traditional weaponry. To face the growing threat of the aliens, an organization called the Border Defense Agency was formed to contain them. But when a humanoid Neighbor manages to get enrolled in a local school, he puts a series of events into motion that completely changes the world downline.

Based on the Japanese manga series of the same name written and illustrated by Daisuke Ashihara, ‘World Trigger’ is a science fiction action anime. It first premiered on October 5, 2014, and is now into its third season. With the pilot episode of the series about to release, let’s have a look at everything we know about the show so far.

World Trigger Season 3 Episode 1 Release Date

‘World Trigger’ season 3 episode 1 titled ‘Rebirth’ is slated to premiere on TV Asahi in Japan on October 10, 2021. The series is animated by Toei Animation, with Morio Hatano serving the directorial team and Hiroyuki Yoshino handling the series composition. Kenji Kawai has composed the music while Rumiko Nagai did the color design. Kami wa Saikoro o Furanai has performed the opening theme “Time Factor,” and the ending theme song is “Ungai Dōkei,” is sung by Fantastic Youth.

Where to Watch World Trigger Season 3 Online?

Crunchyroll has licensed ‘World Trigger’ season 3 for international streaming. People with a subscription can head here to watch the latest episodes. Like previous seasons, Netflix Japan is expected to release the series on the platform soon.

World Trigger Season 3 Episode 1 Spoilers

In the season 2 finale, the fight between Ikoma, Oji, and Tamakoma is still on, but with two snipers and ace fighters still on the battleground. The battle can potentially turn any time, but with Yuma’s agility, lead bullet sniping, and wire traps, Tamakoma obviously has a significant edge. Aware that this could end terribly for them, Ikoma and Oji decide to remove at least one of his advantages so that the three-way competition can at least become be easier to fight for them as well.

Chika could not evade Koji Oki for long, and as soon as the sniper can see his position, he begins to contain her movements so that her influence on the competition can be nullified. Meanwhile, Ikoma uses his whirlwind technique and which gives Yuma and Oji an opening to exploit. When Yuma tries to help Chika in her snipe-off with Oki, he ends making huge tactical errors. Ikoma’s attack could easily target him, and with a few minutes, he manages to two survival points.

However, the Tamakoma Second ultimately turns registers a narrow win. In episode season 3, episode 1, after registering a narrow victory, the squad will prepare to fight Azuma Unit, Suzunari First and Kageura Unit. Hyuse, who has now joined the unit, will probably join them in action.

