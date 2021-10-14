World Trigger Season 3 Episode 2: Release Date and Spoilers

Based on Daisuke Ashihara’s Japanese manga series of the same name, ‘World Trigger; is a science fiction action anime. The show focuses on the events that unfold after a mysterious gate to another world is opens up unexpectedly in Mikado City. They act as portals for aliens known as Neighbors who poses extraordinary abilities and can’t be harmed with traditional weaponry. As they begin to wreak havoc in regions near the portal Border Defense Agency, a special organization aimed at containing their spread is formed.

While an existential struggle between the two species unfolds, a humanoid Neighbor gets enrolled in the local school and completely changes the conflict in unthinkable ways. The anime first premiered on October 5, 2014. Here’s everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

World Trigger Season 3 Episode 2 Release Date

‘World Trigger’ Season 2 Episode 2 titled ‘Choice’ is expected to release in Japan on October 17, 2021, on TV Asahi. The series is developed by Toei Animation, with Morio Hatano serving the directorial team and Hiroyuki Yoshino shouldering the responsibility of series composition.

The music is composed by Kenji Kawai, and while Rumiko Nagai has done the color design. Kami wa Saikoro o Furanai sang the opening theme song “Time Factor,” and the ending theme song is “Ungai Dōkei,” is performed by Fantastic Youth.

Where to Watch World Trigger Season 3 Online?

‘World Trigger’ season 3 is accessible for streaming on Crunchyroll. People with a subscription can head here to watch the series in original Japanese audio and with English subtitles. The latest episodes are also accessible on VRV. Netflix Japan is also expected to stream the series in the near future.

World Trigger Season 3 Episode 2 Spoilers

In season 3, episode 1 Hyuse does not waste time in informing his peers that he has joined B-rank. Osamu is not bothered by the sudden change in the status quo, and Hyuse’s reluctance to follow instructions feels irrelevant to him. The Tamakoma is further strengthened by the arrival of Yuri Rindo and Mikhail Kronin, two senior members who have tons of experience. Later, Hyuse pretends to be the nephew of the latter, and both the veterans are informed that the group will be facing the Azuma Squad, Kageura Squad, and Suzunari-1 Squad.

Although Tamakoma’s performance so far has been average, and they are languishing at the bottom of the table, Hyuse’s arrival does instill new confidence in the team members. Yuri will later discover that Commander Kido previously occupied his room. From a picture, they learn about his dark past and the possible reason for his deep-rooted resentment. In episode 3, the teammates may train together while Chikako finally manages to get his much-needed sniper training. Hyuse may turn things around Tamakom which are struggling at the fourth position.

