World Trigger Season 3 Episode 3: Release Date and Spoilers

‘World Trigger’ is a science fiction action anime that centers upon the events that unfold after a gate to another world opens up unexpectedly in Mikado City and horrific creatures called “Neighbors” begin to attack everything in their path. In response to the chaos and bloodshed, human beings set up the Border Defense Agency to contain the threat of the aliens. While an existential struggle ensues between the Neighbors and the human race, a humanoid Neighbor manages to get enrolled into the local school and changes the entire conflict into unthinkable manners. The series was first released on October 5, 2014. Here’s everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

World Trigger Season 3 Episode 3 Release Date

‘Word Trigger’ season 3 episode 3 titled ‘Strategy’ is scheduled to be released in Japan on October 24, 2021, on TV Asahi. The anime was developed by Toei Animation, with Morio Hatano serving the directorial team and Hiroyuki Yoshino handling the series composition.

Kenji Kawai has composed the series music, and Rumiko Nagai has served as the color designer. Kami wa Saikoro o Furanai performed the opening theme track “Time Factor,” and the ending theme is “Ungai Dōkei,” is sung by Fantastic Youth.

Where to Watch World Trigger Season 3 Online?

Crunchyroll has licensed ‘Word Trigger’ season 3 for streaming outside Asia. People with a subscription can head here to watch the latest episodes of the anime. The science-fiction anime is also accessible on VRV. We also recommend fans check for the show on Netflix Japan.

World Trigger Season 3 Episode 3 Spoilers

In season 3, episode 3, Akane Hiura of the Nasu squad has radar search training with the rest of her friends. Meanwhile, Yuuma Kuga goes for dinner accompanied by the squad members, and where Yuzuru has a crush on Amatori, the sniper girl of the other team. Furthermore, he also confesses that he is even willing to throw away the next match for her. He argues that since the squad is not even aiming for the expedition, it would be better to give someone a chance which really cares for it and wants it.

While the rest of his squad argue against it, Yuzuru gives his reasons and manages to make his friends reconsider their previous perspective on the matter. Later Yuuma visits Osamu’s room, where they briefly discuss some strategies. Once he is alone, Osamu, despite knowing that the squad is growing well, feels a strange uneasiness. Later the rest of the squad notices his strange behavior. They argue that his concern is understandable since the map that Suzunari chooses can change everything.

However, Osamu says that there is something even more disturbing about the whole thing as he feels something far more sinister is about to unfold. In episode 3, Osamu’s worst fears will be realized as his squad will find themselves in a spot when their adversaries come up with an unexpected surprise for them.

