Netflix’s new travel documentary ‘The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals’ dives deep into affordable rentals around the globe as YouTubers Megan Batoon, Jo Franco, and Luiz Ortiz share their valuable insights for those looking for travel advice. Over a couple of episodes, the viewers get a taste of the cultural recesses of Bali, the hedonistic American lifestyle, exquisite food spots in Hawaii, and the heavenly bliss found in exotic islands.

The properties are further categorized according to the difference in rates. Batoon takes care of the best budget vacation rentals, and Franco is more interested in showcasing unique establishments while Ortiz introduces luxury rentals. Now that the first season has ended, fans must be curious about what lies ahead. Well, here’s everything we know about ‘The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals’ Season 2!

The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals Season 2 Release Date

‘The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals Season 1’ released in its entirety on June 18, 2021, on Netflix. The series has eight episodes in total, and each one has a runtime of around 60 minutes. As travel restrictions are gradually easing up, people are adding getaways and vacations to their to-do lists. So watching a travel documentary like ‘The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals’ seems like a good place to start.

With regards to the next season, here’s what we know. Neither the creators nor the network has disclosed any updates about its possible renewal. But there has been a recent spike in the number of travel shows being released. This might be attributed to the slow but sure eradication of lockdown measures. Besides being a show that could assist the crowd with practical travel advice, host Megan Batoon additionally stated that they have to stay and test drive the featured rental properties. This is what makes their show unique. Moreover, the hosts review three properties per episode which compelled Jo Franco to think about the countless number of places that could be explored. This means that the series would never run out of content to deliver.

Hence, we can expect another season of ‘The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals.’ Other shows that got renewed for the second season premiering in June 2021 include HGTV’s ‘Renovation Island’ (based on a couple redesigning a worn-out resort in the Bahamas) and ‘Vacation House Rules’ (that provides renovation techniques for rentals that require a fix-up). Apart from that, Magnolia Network is also offering similar shows like ‘RE(Motel),’ Van Go,’ and ‘Inn the Works,’ all of which are expected to attract a decent viewership.

Lastly, reports suggest that the first season of this Netflix docu-series began filming before the lockdown and took its final shots long after restrictions were imposed. In case it returns, the show will thrive a few months in the production phase, after which the network will perhaps follow up with a release update. Considering all these factors, we expect ‘The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals’ to premiere sometime in 2022.

