It can arguably be agreed upon that clothes reflect a person in terms of their personality or psyche. Netflix’s ‘Worn Stories’ brings that same idea to the table through a series of personal experiences and anecdotes narrated throughout its first season. Created by Oscar-winner Morgan Neville and Jenji Kohan (‘Orange Is the New Black‘), it is a docu-series adapted from the popular book and blog of the same name by Emily Spivack.

The premise of the series appears somewhat refreshing if not revolutionary as it attempts to interview people who showcase a particular item of clothing and unravel its past. Now, all that’s left to wonder is whether the show will return with another season. Well, here’s everything we know about ‘Worn Stories’ season 2!

Worn Stories Season 2 Release Date

‘Worn Stories’ season 1 released in its entirety on April 1, 2021, on Netflix. The season comprises eight episodes, with each one having a runtime of around 30 minutes. The first season emphasizes themes like love, growth, perseverance, and a general feeling of hope that hit home for many people out there seeking comfort in television.

With regards to the future of the show, here’s what we know. The creators have not released an update about its renewal as of now. Since ‘Worn Stories’ unfolds in the form of an anthology series, there will always be more content to deliver. The first season features several different stories in an eight-episode run. Half the stories have been derived from the New York Times bestseller ‘Worn Stories,’ a series of memoirs collected by Emily Spivack. In the book, she has gathered over sixty stories about pieces of clothing that have played significant roles in people’s lives.

The others stories are said to be based on material conceived by the producers. The best part of the show is the extent of relatability that it manages to establish with the viewers. Spivack has had tremendous experience in learning how people perceive their clothing. Moreover, the show dropped at a time when people are reevaluating their wardrobe choices because of the lockdown, which has given us a lot of time to transform our lives in whatever way possible.

Hence, if the creators decide to continue the show, it can easily run for a couple more seasons. However, once the show gets greenlit for season 2, it is difficult to ascertain how long we will have to wait for the production team to start the filming process. After the show enters the production phase, it will again take a few more months to wrap up. If and when that happens, we can expect ‘Worn Stories’ season 2 to release sometime in 2022.

Read More: Best Fashion Documentaries on Netflix