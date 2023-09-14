Wrestlers Season 2: Renewal Possibilities Explored

As a Greg Whiteley-directed documentary series living up to its title in every way conceivable, Netflix’s ‘Wrestlers’ can only be described as equal parts imaginative, intriguing, and inspiring. That’s because it centers around the Ohio Valley Wrestling professional organization in Kentucky as they strive to attain the success their creativity, hard work, as well as legacy truly deserve.

Moreover, it even paints a picture of how some ambitious athletes are ready to go above and beyond in an effort to carve a path to their goal of making it to the next level within the industry. So now that this series has left its mark within days of landing on our screens, let’s find out whether there’s any news concerning a possible sophomore iteration as of writing or not, shall we?

Will Wrestlers Season 2 Happen?

‘Wrestlers’ season 1 premiered on September 13, 2023, at 12 AM PT or 3 AM ET in its entirety on Netflix. Comprising seven episodes, each has a unique run time of 45 to 55 minutes, so you can truly, unabashedly binge-watch the whole thing to uncover its chaotic physicality, creativity, and struggles in a little less than 8 hours.

As for “Wrestlers’ season 2, the truth is neither the streaming giant it calls home nor any other executive has confirmed or denied its possible renewal/cancelation as of writing. However, we believe it’ll get a sure-shot green light in the ensuing few months owing to the pattern Greg Whiitely series’ has been seeing ever since its debut in 2018.

After all, a network-driven recommissioning of any show primarily depends upon whether or not its latest/previous iteration garners enough commercial success to warrant the risk of another. Yet, this is not something ‘Wrestlers’ likely have to worry about considering the creator already has a loyal fan following that will do anything to ensure his work’s continuity. However, this Netflix original reportedly has to stress over a few external factors such as consumer environment, open in-network competition, participant pools, core cast availability, etc.

In other words, only if all things go well, OVW owners find benefit to the exposure, the wrestlers don’t mind sharing behind-the-scenes aspects, and there’s a clear demand for more will ‘Wrestlers’ be renewed. And if all this does line up to happen, as per our best estimates of considering the pre-planning, filming, as well as post-production process, we can expect ‘Wrestlers’ season 2 to make its way to our screens sometime in mid-2024.

