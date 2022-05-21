Wrong Side of the Tracks Season 2: Renewed or Cancelled?

Originally titled ‘Entrevías,’ Netflix’s crime series ‘Wrong Side of the Tracks’ centers around the complex relationship of ex-army captain Tirso Abantos and his granddaughter Irene, who gets involved with the local drug dealer Sandro. Set in the neighborhood of Entrevías, the Spanish series progresses through the threats Tirso, Irene, and their acquaintances face when the former soldier sets out to annihilate Sandro’s kingdom with his companions. Created by David Bermejo, the show originally released in Spain in February 2022, prior to its United States release in May 2022.

The engrossing action series garnered positive reviews from critics and audiences alike, especially for the incredible performances of the main cast, social commentary, and enthralling narrative. The show also recorded a highly impressive viewership in Spain. Since the first season ends with ample scope for a narrative continuation, the viewers must be curious about the prospects of a second installment. Well, here’s everything you need to know about the same!

Wrong Side of the Tracks Season 2 Release Date

‘Wrong Side of the Tracks’ season 1 released in its entirety in the United States on May 20, 2022, on Netflix. Prior to its United States release, season 1 premiered in Spain on February 1, 2022, concluding its run on March 22, 2022. The first season comprises eight episodes with a runtime of 69-80 minutes each.

As far as the second season is concerned, we have exciting news. ‘Wrong Side of the Tracks’ season 2 is already released in Spain, which indicates that the United States release may happen soon. Even though Netflix hasn’t formally released a statement regarding the arrival of the second round yet, it must be just a matter of time before the release of the season is announced.

If the first season succeeds in satisfying the criteria set by the streaming giant for the release of season 2, which most likely includes the viewership of season 1, the sophomore round may premiere sooner than later. Considering these factors, we can expect ‘Wrong Side of the Tracks’ season 2 to release sometime within Q4 2022.

Wrong Side of the Tracks Season 2 Cast: Who is in it?

Most of the principal cast members of season 1 returned for season 2, including Jose Coronado (Tirso Abantos), Nona Sobo (Irene), Felipe Londoño (Nelson), Laura Ramos (Gladys), Manolo Caro (Sanchís), Manuel Tallafé (Pepe), and Itziar Atienza (Amanda). María de Nati (Nata), Miguel Ángel Jiménez (Santi), Luis Zahera (Ezequiel), and Maria Molins (Jimena) also feature in the second season. Although Franky Martín’s character Sandro dies in season 1, the actor features in the sophomore round, possibly in flashback scenes. Jordi Sánchez joined the cast of season 2 to portray Guillermo Salgado, a prominent real estate investor.

Wrong Side of the Tracks Season 2 Plot: What is it About?

The first season ends with Ezequiel and Amanda teaming up to find more about the mysterious “Phantom.” Amanda offers Ezequiel immunity from arrest if he rejoins Sandro’s gang as her spy. Sandro realizes that Ezequiel is a spy and attempts to kill him. However, Nelson and Nata team up and kill Sandro before he hurts the policeman. Santi frees Sandro’s henchman from the basement of Tirso’s hardware shop without knowing who he is, only for him to target Tirso. Gladys comes in the way of the henchman to save Tirso and gets stabbed. An ambulance arrives to take her to the hospital. Irene arrives at Entrevías and reconnects with her grandfather.

The second season follows Tirso’s life after the departure of Irene to her home and Santi’s takeover of the hardware shop. Guillermo Salgado, an investor, arrives at the neighborhood to purchase assets. Ezequiel stays with Gladys. Amanda sets out to investigate a series of rapes while Tirso tries to find out who raped Irene. Salgado attempts to buy Tirso’s hardware store. Even though Irene and Nelson break up in the first season, they fail to move on from each other. After Sandro’s death, Nata becomes a significant presence in the drug scene of the neighborhood.

