Wu-Tang: An American Saga Season 2 Episode 5: Release Date and Spoilers

In the fourth episode of ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga‘ season 2, RZA takes Raekwon along for a long boat ride where their future is mapped out. However, the crew members do not get along because of past issues and grudges held as a result. So does RZA manage to get them on board with his vision? To know that, you can go through the refresher outlined at the bottom. Now, here’s all the information we have on ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’ season 2 episode 5!

Wu-Tang: An American Saga Season 2 Episode 5 Release Date

‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’ season 2 episode 5 will release on September 22, 2021, at 12 am ET on Hulu. The current season has ten episodes that run for an hour each. New episodes drop on the network every Wednesday.

Where to Watch Wu-Tang: An American Saga Season 2 Episode 5 Online?

To watch ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’ season 2 episode 5 as and when it releases, you need to own a subscription to Hulu. You can also check for the show’s availability on VOD platforms such as Apple TV as of now.

Wu-Tang: An American Saga Season 2 Episode 5 Spoilers

The fifth episode is titled ‘Visionz.’ In the episode, we can expect to see RZA going forward with his vision regarding his crew. Now that he has all the members thinking along the same lines, it will be easier for him to excel in his career. Although it will be tough to make a name commercially, Rza stands firm in his vision, and assisting him is Mitchell, the one who tries his best to resolve arguments and fights.

Wu-Tang: An American Saga Season 2 Episode 4 Recap

In the fourth episode, titled ‘Pioneer the Frontier,’ RZA and Raekwon go to Staten Island together in order to start their next music venture. They plan a boat ride, where the rest of the crew is reassembled, but tensions rise there as well. When Ghostface Killah and Raekwon meet, past issues come up, and they both begin to blame RZA for bringing them together.

Mitchell begins to assist RZA in his plan as he moves around person to person selling his dream. To make things worse, all of them have weapons for self-defense in case something goes south. Power and Raekwon do not trust Ghostface Killah because of his past, so they begin to look at him with wary eyes. This wears out RZA, who is then motivated by the port announcer telling him to get a grip on himself.

As the episode progresses, Mitchell and Power talk about old times, including their families, which brings them closer. Despite the arguments and prevailing hostility between the members, RZA finds a way to reach common ground with all of them. So, in the end, they all let go of prejudices and grudges harbored against one another.

