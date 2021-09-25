Wu-Tang: An American Saga Season 2 Episode 6 Release Date and Spoilers

In the fifth episode of ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga‘ season 2, RZA takes the crew to a rented apartment that belongs to Dennis “D-Love” Coles. They proceed to set up their studio, but the equipment they have falls short of expectations. However, RZA being RZA is not willing to give up at any cost. For an in-depth account of the latest happenings, you can go through the recap. Now, you can check out what ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’ season 2 episode 6 has in store!

Wu-Tang: An American Saga Season 2 Episode 6 Release Date

‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’ season 2 episode 6 will release on September 29, 2021, at 12 am ET on Hulu. The current season has ten episodes that run for an hour each. New episodes drop on the network every Wednesday.

Where to Watch Wu-Tang: An American Saga Season 2 Episode 6 Online?

To watch ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’ season 2 episode 6 as and when it releases, you need to own a subscription to Hulu. You can also check for the show’s availability on VOD platforms such as Apple TV as of now.

Wu-Tang: An American Saga Season 2 Episode 6 Spoilers

In the sixth episode, titled ‘Protect Ya Neck,’ we might witness the crew record their first single. The title of the episode is eponymous to their first song that released in 1992. The song is a part of the group’s debut studio album ‘Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers)’. It is credited to RZA, who produced the single while the track features eight of the original nine Wu-Tang members.

The song, “Protect Ya Neck,” has since then appeared on several platforms of entertainment, including video games and movies. Besides being immersed in work, the crew might struggle with ongoing issues in their apartment and also within their own circle.

Wu-Tang: An American Saga Season 2 Episode 5 Recap

The fifth episode is titled ‘Visionz.’ It outlines the humble beginnings of the clan, who have entered the first stage of their musical career. As the crew puts their faith in RZA’s vision, he begins to set the foundation upon which he hopes to forge his own kingdom of hip-hop. After getting off the boat, they move to an apartment where their journey takes off, but they lack the finance to buy good quality equipment.

Elsewhere, Power and RZA are bound to use their own pocket money to fund their logo while Divine singlehandedly takes over the legal proceedings required to go forward. In the process, he makes sure that the bulk of the money would go to himself along with RZA and Power. GZA convinces the crew to sign a five-year-long contract, but he backs out when it is time for him to do the same. Meanwhile, Ghostface Killah and Raekwon are leaving their past issues behind. When the former has to run errands for his wife, Raekwon takes care of his former enemy’s responsibilities.

