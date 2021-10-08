Wu-Tang: An American Saga Season 2 Episode 8 Release Date and Spoilers

In the seventh episode of ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga‘ season 2, the crew release their next single, but the preparations take a toll on them. RZA spends long hours at the studio to optimize their existing options while Ghostface Killah grapples with the music executives and radio stations. For a better idea of what happens in the latest episode, check out the recap. Now, here is what we can expect from ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’ season 2 episode 8!

Wu-Tang: An American Saga Season 2 Episode 8 Release Date

‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’ season 2 episode 8 will release on October 13, 2021, at 12 am ET on Hulu. The current season has 10 episodes that run for an hour each. New episodes drop on the network every Wednesday.

Where to Watch Wu-Tang: An American Saga Season 2 Episode 8 Online?

To watch ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’ season 2 episode 8 as and when it releases, you need to own a subscription to Hulu. You can also check for the show’s availability on VOD platforms such as Apple TV as of now.

Wu-Tang: An American Saga Season 2 Episode 8 Spoilers

The eighth episode, titled ‘Saturday Nite,’ might focus on the crew’s journey towards stardom. Wu-Tang Clan became famous in the year 1993, right after their single “Protect Ya Neck” was independently released. The clan initially attracted a massive underground fan circle but galvanized the critics as well upon the release of their debut album. It is still considered to be one of the greatest hip-hop albums of all time. Therefore, the upcoming episode might feature the beginning of their musical success in detail!

Wu-Tang: An American Saga Season 2 Episode 7 Recap

Episode 7 of ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’ season 2 is titled ‘Airwaves.’ In the episode, the crew hit a milestone with the release of their next single titled “Protect Ya Neck.” As they carefully but passionately work through the vinyl printing of the song, they all make sure they have other aspects covered. Likewise, the clan adopts different strategies to ensure that their single remains a hit in the record stores after it drops.

Most of these methods entail hours of in-depth discussions about the song and more labor. They finally move on to new promotional hacks that could widen their outreach while RZA spends most of his time at the studio hoping to release more music. Ghostface Killah follows suit as he contacts different music companies to strengthen their PR despite struggling at every step.

Ghostface’s primary objective is to popularize the single by reaching out to radio stations. Being new to the arduous process of music production, he almost gives up at one point. Having no other option, he calls a radio station and asks them to play “Protect Ya Neck” by Wu-Tang Clan, pretending to be a fan. In the end, RZA attends a community event where he encounters a radio host revealed to be someone familiar from his past.

Read More: Where is Wu-Tang: An American Saga Filmed?