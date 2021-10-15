Wu-Tang: An American Saga Season 2 Episode 9 Release Date and Spoilers

The eighth episode of ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga‘ season 2 features the clan searching far and wide for a record label that would agree to produce their music. RZA and Divine land a meeting with the renowned company Def Jam Recordings, but the bosses have a particular set of demands and criteria that they have to fulfill. For a better idea of the latest events, we have provided a refresher at the bottom. If you’re looking for details regarding episode 9, we have got your back!

Wu-Tang: An American Saga Season 2 Episode 9 Release Date

‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’ season 2 episode 9 will release on October 20, 2021, at 12 am ET on Hulu. The current season has ten episodes that run for an hour each. New episodes drop on the network every Wednesday.

Where to Watch Wu-Tang: An American Saga Season 2 Episode 9 Online?

To watch ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’ season 2 episode 9 as and when it releases, you need to own a subscription to Hulu. You can also check for the show’s availability on VOD platforms such as Apple TV as of now.

Wu-Tang: An American Saga Season 2 Episode 9 Spoilers

With only two more episodes left, the clan looks strong and confident in its ability to reach out to the crowd. Besides that, their next performance in episode 9 will determine whether Def Jam Recordings will agree to sign them up. Before the release of their hit single, “Protect Ya Neck,” the clan had it tough finding a label, but in the end, Loud/RCA Records agreed, and their studio album turned out to be a massive hit! So we can hope to see all of that unfold next week.

Wu-Tang: An American Saga Season 2 Episode 8 Recap

‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’ season 2 episode 8 is titled ‘Saturday Nite.’ It essays more of the usual Wu-Tang grind that would eventually turn them into legendary hip-hop artists. RZA and Divine approach a record company with the aim of striking their next deal. Power and Ason also flit across different places looking for the same until they bag the opportunity of meeting with Def Jam Recordings.

The subsequent discussion between the two parties highlights the challenging ways of the industry and profit-related struggles. The boss wants to know if the crew has ever performed live with eight members after RZA states that they have a unique energy that could really sell. Instead of telling the truth about their concerning lack of experience, they say that they have a live show awaiting them at a club called ‘Fever.’ So now, they have no option other than booking a slot at the club.

In the meantime, Ghostface Killah has a lot going on as his wife “D-Love” Coles has just given birth, and she is going through a tough time as a result. Towards the end of the episode, RZA throws words of wisdom to help his clan gain a strong foothold on their upcoming gig. The most critical aspects are nailing the sound, maintaining energy throughout the performance, and actively interacting with the spectators.

Read More: Where is Wu-Tang: An American Saga Filmed?