Wu-Tang: An American Saga Season 3: Renewed or Cancelled?

Created by RZA and Alex Tse, ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga‘ is a drama series that essays the story behind the monumental emergence of the Wu-Tang Clan, which is regarded as one of the most cherished gems in the hip hop industry. The story is themed upon New York City in the 90s, heavily infused with the drugs and music culture as Bobby Diggs tries to upend his fate along with that of others torn between crime and their dreams. This critically acclaimed show has spawned two seasons since its release on September 4, 2019. If you want to know what the future holds for Bobby and his gang, here’s a brief update we have on a possible third season!

Wu-Tang: An American Saga Season 3 Release Date

‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’ season 2 released on September 8, 2021, on Hulu and concluded its ten-episode long run on October 27, 2021. Every episode is approximately an hour long.

If we consider the prospects of the third installment, here is everything that comes to our mind. The creators have not yet confirmed another season. However, we hope for its smooth return because of the remarkable response it has been receiving. The biopic series is slowly rising in popularity, and fans are warming up to this new age recreation of all the iconic hip-hop stars who banded together to become the unforgettable Wu-Tang Clan.

Besides the high drama quotient, the series beautifully instills real-life moments to establish more familiarity. TJ Atoms, who portrays ODB, called the production a classic moment in hip-hop history and the culture altogether. He is most certainly rooting for such moments to define the third season of the show as well. He has kept his hopes up in favor of continuing his work as the legendary hip hop artist who died in 2004 and even envisioned that the potentially upcoming phase of the show could essay the crew’s growth into uncontested prominence.

Hence, it seems as if Atoms has it all mapped out in his head. Apart from him, producer, co-creator, and leader of the Wu-Tang Clan, RZA, shared his thoughts on where the show is headed. He was overwhelmed at the positive response his work has elicited and was keen on incorporating the feedback he received from viewers in order to share his story in a way that strikes a chord.

Hence, it seems likely that the show will be greenlit for season 3. Seeing how there hasn’t been any update on it, we might have to wait for a while before the arrival of another edition. The second season suffered a delay because of COVID-19. Hoping it is different this time, we can expect ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’ season 3 to release sometime in September 2022.

Wu-Tang: An American Saga Season 3 Cast: Who can be in it?

The primary cast of the show includes Ashton Sanders (Bobby Diggs/RZA), Shameik Moore (Raekwon), Siddiq Saunderson (Ghostface Killah), Julian Elijah Martinez (Mitchell “Divine” Diggs), Marcus Callender (Oliver “Power” Grant), and Erika Alexander (Linda Diggs). Zolee Griggs (Shurrie Diggs), David “Dave East” Brewster (Method Man), TJ Atoms (ODB), and Johnell Xavier Young (GZA) also portray significant characters.

If the show returns for another round, the main cast members are likely to reprise their respective roles. RZA had also brought in new cast members for season 2, which could even be the case for the potential season 3. Besides that, we can expect to see Uyoata Udi (Rebel), Moise Morancy (Treach), Caleb Castille (Chino), and Trayce Malachi (Young Bobby Diggs), among others, to reinhabit the recurring characters they play in the show.

Wu-Tang: An American Saga Season 3 Plot: What can it be About?

Season 2 mostly highlights the crew’s breakthrough into the ground of hip-hop following the release of their first single, “Protect Ya Neck.” At the end of the second season, they finally manage to land a record label that is willing to let every member explore their prospects independently, and this is what season 3 might be about.

If the show returns with its third installment, we can expect to see the process and complexities involved in the way the group works, as different members get signed to different labels. Apart from that, the crew may embark on musical tours and deal with the drama arising because of their problems with RZA. He is the one who always calls the shots, which might not sit well with the rest of them.

