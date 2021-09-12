In the third episode of ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga‘ season 2, we get a glimpse into the lives of musical buffs Bobby Diggs and Divine, who would gradually climb up the ladder of popularity as hip hop artists. Diggs is looking for an experienced person who could sign him up, whereas Divine is stuck in a workplace that does not interest him one bit. You can go through more details in the recap section. Now, here’s what the next episode might reveal!

Wu-Tang: An American Saga Season 2 Episode 4 Release Date

‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’ season 2 episode 4 will release on September 15, 2021, at 12:00 am ET on Hulu. The current season has ten episodes that run for an hour each. New episodes drop on the network every Wednesday.

Where to Watch Wu-Tang: An American Saga Season 2 Episode 4 Online?

To watch ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’ season, 2 episode 4 as and when it releases, you need to own a subscription to Hulu at the date and time mentioned above. You can also check for the show’s availability on VOD platforms such as Apple TV as of now.

Wu-Tang: An American Saga Season 2 Episode 4 Spoilers

The third episode left us with a lot of expectations when it comes to both Divine and Diggs. Titled ‘Pioneer the Frontier,’ the fourth one will continue their story filled with struggles that are inevitable when choosing a career in music. Although Divine has not left his current job, his passion remains intact. This will perhaps show itself in his devotion to Diggs and his musical as well as mental well-being.

Wu-Tang: An American Saga Season 2 Episode 3 Recap

The third episode, titled ‘Hollow Bones’, continues to outline and glorify the process that went behind one of the best hip-hop groups’ walking into stardom. It kickstarts with Bobby Diggs landing in trouble with a few boys in the hood after he refuses to give away his collection of records. Moving on, Divine is forcing himself to undergo construction work despite his heart pointed towards the other way. He is deeply passionate about music and wants to pursue the same. When Divine returns home, he finds Bobby Diggs fast asleep inside.

Diggs wants Divine to join him even if he is not an accomplished rapper or a producer. With a new objective in mind, Divine attends his work but realizes the insurance cannot be covered by the job, which riles him up. While battling internal issues, Divine is also additionally disheartened by the news that his workplace is closing down. He seeks advice from Diggs, who could guide Divine through the complications of walking into the hip-hop world. Elsewhere, Sha goes to a studio and runs into a producer. Lastly, Diggs has been trying to set off his musical career while Divine assumes the spot of a potential fairy godmother, always trying to protect Diggs from making any questionable decisions.

