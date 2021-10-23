Wu-Tang Season 2 Finale Spoilers and Release Date

The latest episode of ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga‘ season 2 follows RZA and the crew as they try to find the perfect record label that would release their album and also allow them to pursue individual projects. After their electrifying performance at the club, the crew members find themselves torn between two labels that desperately want to represent them. If you want to know what happens next, you will find everything you need in the recap section at the bottom. Now, let us take you through the release date, spoilers, and other important details for the upcoming season finale!

Wu-Tang: An American Saga Season 2 Finale Release Date

‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’ season 2 episode 10 will release on October 27, 2021, at 12 am ET on Hulu. The hour-long episode airing next week will effectively conclude the second season, so keep yourself free at the given date and time to catch its live television premiere!

Where to Watch Wu-Tang: An American Saga Season 2 Finale Online?

To watch ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’ season 2 episode 10 as and when it releases, you need to own a subscription to Hulu. You can also check for the show’s availability on VOD platforms such as Apple TV as of now.

Wu-Tang: An American Saga Season 2 Finale Spoilers

In the second season finale, Wu-Tang would be looking for a record label that will sign them up while allowing each member to produce solo albums with other companies. They will eventually end up being hired by Loud/RCA, who would produce their first studio album, ‘Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers).’ Releasing in 1993, it is considered to be one of the greatest hip-hop albums of all time. This is what would propel them forward in the music industry as other labels will begin to strike contracts with individual members.

Wu-Tang: An American Saga Season 2 Episode 9 Recap

Episode 9, titled ‘C.R.E.A.M.,’ has a celebratory opening as the members nail their performance at the club. Now, the record label is confused about kickstarting their production, but the boss eventually agrees to release a single. RZA wants to release an album instead, so when he airs out his plan to the label boss, he hands over a sword worth $100K. Later, we see RZA, Divine, and Power fantasizing about their future as hip hop icons, which immediately motivates the members to hit the studio and work on their music.

The verses are finalized as well as the placement of the songs in their new unreleased album. Rebel then raises the question of money because all of them are helplessly broke. He is worried about how they would ever capitalize on what little resources they have. Somewhere along the journey of passion and struggle, they manage to find a friend in a radio host and a music executive who had played “Protect Ya Neck” on the radio.

The people working for the radio allow maximal creative freedom to RZA and the gang in order to get them to sign up. The company bosses would instead be solely responsible for selling records. In the end, both the labels attempt to get Wu-Tang on their side, but the crew decides to keep an open mind in case they find better prospects.

