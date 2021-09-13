Through its first three episodes, ‘Y: The Last Man’ creates a compelling take on the post-apocalyptic survival genre by tackling gender politics in unexpected ways. The third episode, in particular, dives into the aftermath of Yorick Brown’s survival and how it can have major implications on the world. On the other hand, Yorick’s mother, Jennifer, who is the acting President of the USA, must deal with a host of problems as she tries to stop the country from descending into utter chaos.

Realizing that Yorick’s presence is a threat to his life and Jennifer’s fragile hold over the President’s position, it is decided to transport Yorick away from Washington. Meanwhile, Yorick’s sister, Hero, must fight her own battle for survival in New York City, which is destined to collapse. With all three members of the Brown family heading in different directions, the story is getting more intriguing, and we cannot wait to indulge in the next chapter. If you are also excited for ‘Y: The Last Man’ episode 4, here are all the details you need to know!

Y: The Last Man Episode 4 Release Date

‘Y: The Last Man’ episode 4 will premiere on September 20, 2021, at 12 am EST on FX on Hulu. The first three episodes of the show debuted on the service on September 13, 2021. The first season contains 10 episodes, and new episodes with a runtime of 47–54 minutes will drop on the platform on a weekly basis.

Where to Watch Y: The Last Man Episode 4 Online?

‘Y: The Last Man’ episode 4 can be caught on Hulu. The series is a part of FX on Hulu section of the streaming service, and a paid subscription is mandatory to watch the episodes.

Y: The Last Man Episode 4 Spoilers

‘Y: The Last Man,’ episode 4 is titled ‘Karen and Benji.’ The new episode will likely pick up immediately after the previous one and follow Agent 355 and Yorick’s journey to Boston. There they must search for geneticist Dr. Allison Mann. However, with Boston becoming a complete outlaw city, Yorick and Agent 355 might face more dangers than they realize. As a result, their search could end up getting more complicated. Assuming that they do find Mann, it is possible that, given the circumstances of the world, she might not be willing to help them.

Elsewhere, Kimberly might continue to try and turn remaining politicians against Jennifer while we might learn more about Regina and her motives. Hero and Sam must find a safe place and leave New York before it completely collapses. On the road, they could end up meeting some dangerous women. We could get a broader look at the anarchic state of the society following the plague. Hero might also struggle with the guilt of accidentally killing her lover. She is likely to contact Jennifer for help. The group known as the Daughters of the Amazon could be introduced in the episode.

Read More: Y: The Last Man Episode 3 Recap and Ending, Explained