Y: The Last Man Episode 6 Release Date and Spoilers

So far, ‘Y: The Last Man’ has been a nuanced and fun ride with lots of world-building in the earlier episodes. However, the show’s fifth episode is a refreshing entry that steers away from politics and survival. It instead features some espionage elements and forces the viewers to question Agent 355’s allegiances.

In the episode, Yorick and Agent 355 succeed in their mission to locate Dr. Mann. However, she is reluctant to help because of her dislike for the government and the destruction of her lab. Meanwhile, Agent 355 meets with another Culper Ring agent and tries to figure out the shady organization’s role in the plague. If you enjoyed the latest episode, you must be curious to find out what’s in store for the next week’s installment. In that case, allow us to share everything we know about ‘Y: The Last Man’ episode 6!

'Y: The Last Man' episode 6 will release on October 3, 2021, at 12 am EST on FX on Hulu. The post-apocalyptic show's first season contains ten episodes which have a runtime of 47–54 minutes each.

You can watch 'Y: The Last Man' episode 6 on Hulu. Subscribers of the service can find the series under the FX on Hulu section.

‘Y: The Last Man,’ episode 6 is titled ‘Weird Al is Dead,’ which seems just the kind of remark Yorick would make to diffuse tension during an uneasy situation. Therefore, it is safe to assume that tensions will run high as Yorick, Agent 355, and Mann start their journey towards San Francisco. They could face some obstacle that requires the trio to work together, and it could help them bond.

Elsewhere, Jennifer will try to locate Agent 355 and Yorixk after learning about the dead pilots. This could blindside her and make room for her rival, Regina Oliver, to go on the offense. It is clear that Jennifer won’t be giving up the power so easily, and therefore, Regina could opt for some dirty methods.

Hero is likely to get seduced by Roxanne’s influence and power, while Sam and Nora might struggle to adapt to life with the dangerous group of survivors. We are also likely to learn more about the Culper Ring and its connection to the plague. More could be revealed about Agent 355’s past as well.

