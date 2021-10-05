Y: The Last Man Episode 7 Release Date and Spoilers

‘Y: The Last Man’ is an uncanny tale of survival, and episode 6 of the show highlights the difference between surviving and existing. In the episode, each member of the Brown family is presented with a complex set of choices to make. In the process, we get to see if their true selves persist in the face of adversity or whether they find themselves on a new path.

In the episode, we learn more about Roxanne’s group, which frankly appears to be a cult, but Hero seemingly finds some sense of belonging with them. Meanwhile, with a target on Agent 355’s back, Mann and Yorick contemplate whether they are better off without her. Elsewhere, Jennifer clashes with Regina as a power struggle looks imminent. All these individual storylines open the door for a more compelling seventh chapter in the series, which we, for one, cannot wait to watch. If you are equally excited for the show’s next episode, here’s everything you need to know about ‘Y: The Last Man’ episode 7!

Y: The Last Man Episode 7 Release Date

‘Y: The Last Man’ episode 7 will premiere on October 11, 2021, at 12 am EST on FX on Hulu. The post-apocalyptic show’s debut season comprises ten episodes that are 47–54 minutes in length each. New episodes drop on the platform every week on Monday.

Where to Watch Y: The Last Man Episode 7 Online?

To watch ‘Y: The Last Man’ episode 7, head to Hulu. The new episode will be accessible to users of the service through the FX on Hulu section, starting from the date and time specified above. The series is available on the service exclusively and cannot be streamed elsewhere.

Y: The Last Man Episode 7 Spoilers

‘Y: The Last Man,’ episode 7 is titled ‘My Mother Saw a Monkey,’ and will continue to map the journey of Yorick, Mann, and Agent 355 towards San Francisco. On their journey, the trio will have to keep a low profile and hence might choose an alternative route to remain hidden from the army. In the process, they could end up finding their way through a mysterious town which could prove to be deadlier for the trio than it initially appears.

Tensions will be running high among the trio after Yorick and Mann tried to escape from Agent 355. It is likely that Yorick and Mann will have to work hard to regain the trust of Agent 355, and they could reach a mutual agreement so as to stick together for the time being.

Meanwhile, Jennifer will struggle to contain Regina’s growing influence, especially with Kimberly backing the latter. Kimberly might learn the truth about Agent 355’s mission and find proof that will help her and Regina overthrow Jennifer as the President of the USA.

Hero might find herself drawn into the fanatical beliefs and ideals of Roxanne’s group, which could end up giving her a new perspective in life. While Hero might overcome her self-loathing, it will be interesting to see if she adopts the men-hating ideologies of the group.

