Y: The Last Man Episode 8 Release Date and Spoilers

The seventh episode of ‘Y: The Last Man’ brings the story to a new compelling turn as Yorick, Mann, and Agent 355 find themselves in more trouble following an accident. They are taken captive by a group of women who are former inmates of the prison, which is now their home.

Despite the kind gestures of the ladies, Yorick and his friends fail to deduce whether they can be trusted or not. Meanwhile, Beth returns to meet Jennifer but is harboring ulterior motives that could be a severe threat to the President. It is revealed that she is working with a group of citizens planning an attack on the Pentagon.

All these exciting developments call for another compelling entry in the post-apocalyptic series, and we cannot wait to find out how things will pan out for Yorick, his mother, and his friends. If you are equally excited for the next episode, allow us to share all the details about ‘Y: The Last Man’ episode 8!

Y: The Last Man Episode 8 Release Date

‘Y: The Last Man’ episode 8 is scheduled to premiere on October 18, 2021, at 12 am EST on FX on Hulu. The show’s first season contains ten episodes which have a runtime of 47–54 minutes each. Fresh episodes land on the service weekly every Monday.

Where to Watch Y: The Last Man Episode 8 Online?

You can watch ‘Y: The Last Man’ episode 8 on Hulu. Subscribers of the service can stream the new episode, starting from the aforementioned date and time, under the FX on Hulu section. The series is an exclusive offering from the service, and a subscription to Hulu is mandatory to watch it.

Y: The Last Man Episode 8 Spoilers

‘Y: The Last Man,’ episode 8 is called ‘Ready. Aim. Fire.’ In the new episode, the story is likely to return Hero’s journey to the forefront. In episode 6, she finds herself accommodating to life at the PriceMax under the leadership of Roxanne. However, the group of women has some serious misandrist views, which could prove to be a matter of conflict between them and Hero.

There is also the possibility of something sinister going on within the group, and the women aren’t as self-righteous as they project themselves to be. They are clearly harboring some secrets, and Nora could stumble upon some of them, putting her life under threat.

Meanwhile, Sam and Hero’s friendship could be tested as the former wishes to leave while Hero slowly finds a sense of belonging among the women. An argument between them over their future is imminent, and it could force the friends to part ways. It is also possible that the duo is forced to flee from the cult-like group.

At the Pentagon, Beth and her group might execute their attack in a bid to seize control of the government. With Kimberly dealing with the loss of her mother and Jennifer preoccupied with Regina, the situation is likely to descend into utter chaos reflective of the perilous times the entire world is facing. We could also learn more about the mysterious new strain of the virus found in Greece, and it could help provide some answers about Yorick’s survival.

