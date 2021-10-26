Y: The Last Man Finale Release Date and Spoilers

‘Y: The Last Man’ season 1 is reaching the home stretch, and it seems like all the scattered plot threads are about to come together. The penultimate episode of the season focuses on Jennifer losing control of the government as the protestors take over. Meanwhile, Yorick’s almost paradisical life in Marrisville continues.

However, the episode puts Yorick and the Amazons on a collision course that will certainly make for a gripping finale next week. If you missed out on the latest episode, you could catch up with the highlights in the recap section. For readers eagerly waiting for the hotly anticipated season finale, here are all the details you need to know before watching ‘Y: The Last Man’ episode 10!

Y: The Last Man Finale Release Date

‘Y: The Last Man’ episode 10 is slated to premiere on November 1, 2021, at 12 am EST on FX on Hulu. The episode serves as the first season finale of the show. The debut season contains ten episodes with a runtime of 47–54 minutes each.

Where to Watch Y: The Last Man Finale Online?

To watch ‘Y: The Last Man’ episode 10, you can head to Hulu. Subscribers of the service can watch the finale starting from the date and time stated above, under the FX on Hulu section. The series is an exclusive offering from the service and cannot be streamed on any other platform.

Y: The Last Man Finale Spoilers

The finale of ‘Y: The Last Man’ season 1 is titled ‘Victoria.’ In the tenth episode, we will likely see the Amazons heading for Marrisville to kill Yorick. However, Nora wants the group to find a place to live, and Marrisville would be an ideal setting. However, Roxanne’s man-hating ideas could bring them into conflict with the Marrisville residents. Meanwhile, Yorick and Hero are likely to reunite. Elsewhere, Jennifer will have to deal with the fall of the government. More about Agent 355’s past as well as the Culper Ring could be revealed.

Y: The Last Man Episode 9 Recap

‘Y: The Last Man’ episode 9 is titled ‘Peppers.’ It opens with Agent 355 stumbling in the woods and experiencing memory flashes of her childhood while still recovering from her head injury. She returns to the Marrisville community, where Yorick reprimands her for going outside. The community has a small party where Mann meets Dominique. Sonia finds the tracking device Agent 355 is carrying and confronts her. However, Agent 355 refuses to address the situation.

At a factory, Hero notices items celebrating men. When Roxanne learns of this place, she insists that the women protecting the place of man worship must be punished. The Amazons raid the area, but the food and clean water are also destroyed in the commotion. Nora expresses her dismay over the situation to Roxanne.

At the Pentagon, General Reed discovers that the President is responsible for the pilots’ deaths. Reed switches her allegiance from Jennifer to Regina. Beth and the angry citizens set up a bomb underneath the Pentagon. Christine tells Jennifer about her pregnancy. In the war room, Kimberly reveals that Agent 355 found Yorick in New York. The cabinet turns on Jennifer, and Regina proposes placing her in custody.

The protestors attack the Pentagon, and chaos ensues. Beth and her group capture the cabinet members, and Beth tells Jennifer to remain quiet. The tension between the cabinet and protestors rises, and Regina is shot dead. Beth helps Jennifer, Christine, and Kimberly escape. However, in the commotion, Jennifer and Beth get separated from Kimberly and Christine. Nora and Roxanne learn of a man living at Marrisville. The episode ends with Beth learning Yorick is alive.

