Y: The Last Man Season 2: Renewed or Canceled?

‘Y: The Last Man‘ is the television adaptation of Brian K. Vaughan and Pia Guerra’s hit comic book series of the same name. Developed for television by Eliza Clark, the post-apocalyptic drama revolves around Yorick, who is the last surviving human with a Y-chromosome after a mysterious cataclysmic event wipes out most of the male population across the globe. It has received positive reviews from critics who praised the adaptation’s modification of the source material.

The show’s engaging first season deals with themes of gender identity and conformity while exploring the mysterious circumstances of Yorick’s survival. The ending of the season leaves plenty to be desired and leaves some major questions unanswered. Naturally, viewers must be wondering whether these plot threads will be resolved in a follow-up season. In that case, allow us to shed some light on the prospects of ‘Y: The Last Man’ season 2!

Y: The Last Man Season 2 Release Date

‘Y: The Last Man’ season 1 premiered on September 13, 2021, on FX on Hulu. The first three episodes of the ten-episode-long debut season landed on the streaming service the same day. The rest of the episodes were released weekly, with the season finale dropping on November 1, 2021. Episodes of the show have a duration of 47–54 minutes each. The first season was mostly well-received, with many critics noting the show’s potential to grow as the story progresses.

Therefore, fans of the show must be optimistic about the story’s continuation. However, we have some extremely disheartening news for fans about the possibility of a second season. On October 17, 2021, FX on Hulu announced that the series had been axed. The announcement came as a shock to many since the freshman season’s last three episodes were yet to air. The network or the studio gave no specific reasons behind the show’s cancellation at the time. A few days later, reports emerged detailing the reasons for the show’s cancelation.

Contrary to the common belief that the series was canceled due to low viewership, it was reported that FX did not wish to extend the contracts of the cast members. The series was initially in development at FX and was later moved to the network’s dedicated streaming section on Hulu. However, multiple roadblocks, such as hiring a new showrunner and the Covid-19 pandemic, caused delays in the first season’s production.

Some cast members, such as Diane Lane and Amber Tamblyn, signed on to the show in 2018. Back then ‘Dunkirk‘-fame Barry Keoghan was set to star as Yorick. However, production on the show didn’t commence until October 2020. By that time, Keoghan had been replaced by Ben Schnetzer, and Eliza Clark (‘Animal Kingdom‘) filled the showrunner position following the departures of Michael Green (‘American Gods‘) and Aida Croal (‘Jessica Jones‘).

The delays in production forced the network to pay for extending the original cast’s contracts until production could commence. FX was faced with the choice of paying an additional $3 million to renew the cast’s contracts in October 2021 but opted against it and canceled the show. Therefore, for all intents and purposes, ‘Y: The Last Man’ season 2 stands officially canceled.

My statement on Y: THE LAST MAN and Season 2. pic.twitter.com/rFtb6pXu5i — Eliza Clark (@TheElizaClark) October 17, 2021

Following the news of the show’s cancellation at FX on Hulu, showrunner Eliza Clark shared a heartfelt note and expressed gratitude for the opportunity to tell this story. She also suggested that the show could find new life on another platform or network. HBO Max, which produces numerous shows based on DC Comics, has been touted as a potential new home for the ‘Y: The Last Man’ as the original comic book series was published by DC’s Vertigo imprint. However, it remains to be seen if HBO Max or any other service picks up the series for future installments.

Read More: Y: The Last Man Ending, Explained