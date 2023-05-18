Yakitori: Soldiers of Misfortune Season 2: Possibilities Explored

Directed by Hideki Anbo, ‘Yakitori: Soldiers of Misfortune’ is a sci-fi war ONA based on the light novel series of the same name written by Carlo Zen and illustrated by so-bin. The story takes place in a future when humanity has become subjugated by an alien civilization called the Trade Federation, which is made up of several different anthropomorphic alien species. Their arrival has turned Earth into one big third-world country, the biggest export of which is humans as food and soldiers. In this universe, humans are referred to as Yakitori, a Japanese term that translates to grilled chicken that is generally served on a skewer. The timeline of the show is split into two parts. If one follows members of the Yakitori Unit K321 as they train on Mars in the past, the other is set a year later as the team is deployed on a planet called Barka.

Following its release, ‘Yakitori: Soldiers of Misfortune’ received mixed to positive reviews, with much praise directed at the animation, action, and characterization. If you are wondering whether there will be a season 2 of ‘Yakitori: Soldiers of Misfortune,’ we got you covered.

Will Yakitori: Soldiers of Misfortune Season 2 Happen?

‘Yakitori: Soldiers of Misfortune’ Season 1 premiered on May 18, 2023, on Netflix. It comprises six episodes of 27-46-minute runtime. As for season 2, this is what we know.

Neither the series producers nor the Netflix executives have yet confirmed the development of the second season of ‘Yakitori: Soldiers of Misfortune.’ However, as mentioned above, the ONA is based on a light novel series. Its first volume was published in August 2017, and the second volume in April 2018. Various reports claim that it’s an ongoing series. If that is true, there will be more volumes to adapt for the ONA in the future.

In ‘Yakitori: Soldiers of Misfortune’ season 1, the narrative shifts back and forth between the training that Unit K321 receives on Mars and the battle they fight on Barka. With most of the Yakitori soldiers dying in the Trade Federation wars, recruiter Vasha Pupkin deduces that the training implants are the problem and decide to change it to old-fashioned military training. Members of Unit K321 become its first test subjects and ultimately prove that Pupkin was right.

In the present day, the native Barkans rebel against the Trade Federation after the latter group proposes a new deal that would affect generations. Unit K321 is forced to clean up the mess the foreign services clan created with the botched deal. Facing an overwhelming number of enemies, Unit K321 calls down orbital bombardments, which kill numerous Barkans. After returning to the fleet, the protagonists face trial for genocide. But Pupkin, working with the Marines and other groups, proves that the Yakitori soldiers are viewed as equipment, not part of a sapient species. Equipment can’t be blamed for the heinous crimes it is used for. As the blame is shifted toward the higher-ups of the Trade Federation, Unit K321 is cleared of all charges. As the season ends, the protagonists return to Barka.

In the prospective season 2, the characters will likely explore new planets. A rebellion might even happen on Earth, forcing the team to choose sides. While it is non-existent in season 1, romance can become part of the narrative in season 2.

Ultimately, it all comes down to the success of the original project. If ‘Yakitori: Soldiers of Misfortune’ is able to replicate the success of anime such as ‘Record of Ragnarok,’ ‘Aggretsuko,’ and ‘Baki Hanma,’ it will receive more than one season just like them. If Carlo Zen and so-bin release more light novels in the next couple of years and the show is renewed, the viewers can expect ‘Yakitori: Soldiers of Misfortune’ season 2 sometime in Q4 2025.

