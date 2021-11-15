Yellowjackets Episode 2 Release Date, Time, and Spoilers

Created by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, ‘Yellowjackets’ is a horror drama series. The story revolves around a group of young women soccer players who are forced to survive in a severe and snowy environment for 19 months after a plane crash. 25 years later, the survivors are still plagued by the memories of their experience, of how their once champion team was fragmented into warring, cannibalistic factions. If you are wondering what is in store for you in the next episode, we got you covered.

Yellowjackets Episode 2 Release Date

‘Yellowjackets’ episode 2 is set to release on November 21, 2021, at 10 p.m. ET on Showtime. The series comprises ten hour-long episodes airing every Sunday.

Where to Watch Yellowjackets Episode 2 Online?

You can watch ‘Yellowjacket’ episode 2 by tuning to Showtime at the above-mentioned date and time. Viewers with subscription details can catch the second episode on Showtime’s official website or the Showtime app — Showtime Anytime. The series is also available on platforms such as Sling TV, Hulu+Live TV, Fubo TV, DirecTV, Spectrum, and YouTube TV. Canadian viewers can catch the show on Crave.

Yellowjackets Episode 2 Spoilers

In episode 2, titled ‘F Sharp,’ in 1996, the girls and the school staff accompanying them might find themselves in the middle of nowhere after the plane crashes. They will not have any means to contact the outside world. Some of them, including the assistant coach Ben Scott, will be severely injured. The survivors will soon learn that they have limited provisions and eventually make horrible decisions so they can live.

In 2021, Natalie might pay Misty a visit. Because of the troubles in their marriage, Jeff and Shauna will consult a marriage counselor. Taissa’s young son might have a supernatural experience, revealing to him certain previously unknown secrets about his mother.

Yellowjackets Episode 1 Recap

Episode 1, titled ‘Pilot,’ begins by depicting the murder of a girl. In the course of the episode, she is butchered, roasted, and eaten. In 1996, the Yellowjackets is a dysfunctional soccer team that is set to attend the nationals. Shauna’s best friend is Jackie, the captain of the team. However, as it is later revealed, Shauna is having an affair with Jackie’s boyfriend, Jeff.

In 2021, Shauna and Jeff are married, and the former masturbates to the photo of her daughter’s boyfriend. After refusing to write a book with a woman claiming to be a journalist, Shauna reaches out to Taissa and asks her to take care of it. Meanwhile, Natalie gets out of rehab and starts following Misty. The episode ends as the crash takes place in 1996.

