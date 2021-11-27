Yellowjackets Episode 3 Release Date, Time, and Spoilers

‘Yellowjackets’ is a horror-drama series that tells the story of a state champion high-school soccer team from New Jersey that gets stranded in the Ontario wilderness in 1996 after their plane crashes. To survive in the harsh environment, they band together in small groups, competing for extremely limited resources and eventually resorting to cannibalism. 25 years later, the survivors still bear the scars of their experience. They discover that certain individuals are working behind the scenes to bring their terrible past to the public eye. If you are wondering what is in store for you in the next episode, we got you covered.

Yellowjackets Episode 3 Release Date

‘Yellowjackets’ episode 3 is set to release on November 28, 2021, at 10 p.m. ET on Showtime. The series comprises ten hour-long episodes airing every Sunday.

Where to Watch Yellowjackets Episode 3 Online?

You can watch ‘Yellowjackets’ episode 3 by tuning to Showtime at the above-mentioned date and time. Viewers with subscription details can catch the second episode on Showtime’s official website or the Showtime app — Showtime Anytime. The series is also available on platforms such as Sling TV, Hulu+Live TV, Fubo TV, DirecTV, Spectrum, and YouTube TV. Canadian viewers can catch the show on Crave.

Yellowjackets Episode 3 Spoilers

In episode 3, titled ‘The Dollhouse,’ the situation will continue to deteriorate for the Yellowjackets in 1996. Help probably isn’t coming anytime soon, especially now that Misty has destroyed the emergency transmitter. They likely have a decision to make at this point — whether to stay where they are and continue to wait to be rescued or find a shelter and get out of the snow and cold.

In 2021, Shauna will find out who Bianca is. She then might reach out to Adam and take up on his offer. Meanwhile, Natalie and Misty’s road trip will produce unforeseen and surprising results. Taissa can learn more about the woman her son’s apparent fantasies.

Yellowjackets Episode 2 Recap

Episode 2, titled ‘F Sharp,’ begins with Misty. All her life, she has been tormented by the popular girls, but she emerges as a leader in the wilderness. She saves Coach Scott’s life, at least for now, by chopping off his ruined leg and cauterizing the wound. While Jackie and the others reel from their trauma, Misty provides medical help to her fellow students and earns their thanks. Later, when she finds the emergency transmitter, she destroys it, as she doesn’t intend to go back to civilization anytime soon.

In 2021, Natalie confronts Misty about a postcard she has received. The latter reveals that she has gotten one herself. Misty apparently sabotages Natalie’s car, forcing the other woman to take her along as she goes to search for Travis, another survivor. Meanwhile, Shauna and Jeff act out one of his sexual fantasies, and she realizes that he might be cheating. Taissa finds out that her son believes that a woman watches him at night.

Read More: Is Yellowjackets Based on a True Story?