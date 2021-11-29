Yellowjackets Episode 4 Release Date, Time, and Spoilers

Created by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, ‘Yellowjackets’ is a horror drama series that revolves around members of a champion soccer team. In 1996, the Yellowjackets get stuck in the Ontario Wilderness after their plane crashes and are forced to spend the following 19 months there. While their lives are initially peaceful, they soon start fighting among themselves for resources and eventually resort to cannibalism. In 2021, some survivors have found their place in the civilized world while others still struggle. If you are wondering what is in store for you in the next episode, we got you covered.

Yellowjackets Episode 4 Release Date

‘Yellowjackets’ episode 4 is set to release on December 5, 2021, at 10 p.m. ET on Showtime. The series comprises ten hour-long episodes airing every Sunday.

Where to Watch Yellowjackets Episode 4 Online?

You can watch ‘Yellowjackets’ episode 4 by tuning to Showtime at the above-mentioned date and time. Viewers with subscription details can catch the second episode on Showtime’s official website or the Showtime app — Showtime Anytime. The series is also available on platforms such as Sling TV, Hulu+Live TV, Fubo TV, DirecTV, Spectrum, and YouTube TV. Canadian viewers can catch the show on Crave.

Yellowjackets Episode 4 Spoilers

Episode 4, titled ‘Bear Down,’ might show the girls finding guns in the cabin in 1996 and learning how to use them so they can hunt for food. The divide between Jackie and the rest will continue to grow. In 2021, Taissa will attend a party with potential wealthy donors and has to deal with questions about how she and the others survived 19 months in such an inhospitable condition. Shauna and Adam might visit a mini-golf course, and their relationship will probably develop into something complicated. Elsewhere, Natalie will look for Travis’ potential killer.

Yellowjackets Episode 3 Recap

In episode 3, titled ‘The Dollhouse,’ in 1996, three days have passed since the crash, and the girls start to wonder whether the rescue will ever come, not yet knowing that Misty has destroyed the transmitter. When Taissa finds a lake and convinces the others to move there, a conflict begins between her and Jackie, with the latter wanting to stay where they are. While at the lake, they spot a cabin. Upon getting to the cabin, they discover it to be empty. But one of the girls, Lottie, feels deeply uneasy. As the episode ends, she finds a dead body in the attic.

In 2021, Shauna suspects that Jeff is cheating on her and follows him to a hotel, where she encounters Adam, and they end up having sex. Natalie and Misty discover that Travis is dead. Meanwhile, Taissa’s son’s behavior becomes even more violent and disturbing, and it seems that a malevolent entity that has haunted her family for generations is back.

