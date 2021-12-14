Yellowjackets Episode 6 Release Date, Time, and Spoilers

Created by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, ‘Yellowjackets’ revolves around a group of young female soccer players who get trapped in the Ontario wilderness after their plane crashes in 1996. In their desperate bid to continue living, they divide into small warring clans and eventually resort to cannibalism. In 2021, the women who have made it out alive deal with the ramifications of their past as a mysterious enemy appears out of nowhere and threatens everything they have built for themselves. If you are wondering what is in store for you in the next episode, we got you covered.

Yellowjackets Episode 6 Release Date

‘Yellowjackets’ episode 6 is set to release on December 19, 2021, at 10 p.m. ET on Showtime. The series comprises ten hour-long episodes airing every Sunday.

Where to Watch Yellowjackets Episode 6 Online?

You can watch ‘Yellowjackets’ episode 6 by tuning to Showtime at the above-mentioned date and time. Viewers with subscription details can catch the second episode on Showtime’s official website or the Showtime app — Showtime Anytime. The series is also available on platforms such as Sling TV, Hulu+Live TV, Fubo TV, DirecTV, Spectrum, and YouTube TV. Canadian viewers can catch the show on Crave.

Yellowjackets Episode 6 Spoilers

In episode 6, titled ‘Saints,’ the rest of the group might find out about Nat and Travis in 1996 and disapprove of the relationship. If Jackie turns out to be the biggest critic of it, she and Nat will have a major argument, which might serve as the catalyst that breaks the team up into smaller tribes. Lottie’s schizophrenic delusions will take a religious turn. Laura Lee might try to start the plane, which can potentially lead to a disaster. Shauna will probably discover that her pregnancy isn’t an ordinary one.

In 2021, Shauna will learn about the blackmail after arriving at the motel where Nat is staying. The women will try to figure out who sent the postcards and messages and reluctantly admit that they need Misty’s help.

Yellowjackets Episode 5 Recap

‘Yellowjackets’ episode 5, titled ‘Blood Hive,’ begins as every girl in the cabin in 1996 gets their period except Shauna, who realizes that she might be pregnant. She tries to deal with her sense of guilt by helping Jackie by informing her that others are agitated at her for not doing her share of the chores. The girls believe that the cabin is haunted by the ghost of the dead hunter they found, and Jackie decides to organize a séance to uplift the group’s spirit. However, things take an unexpected turn as Lottie seemingly becomes possessed by the ghost. Meanwhile, Travis and Nat share a kiss, and it is revealed that Taissa and Van are in a secret relationship.

In 2021, Shauna teaches her daughter a lesson when the latter tries to blackmail her. Taissa decides to keep her campaign going, and Nat and Misty discover that someone placed candles underneath Travis’ body in the pattern of the mysterious symbol. The episode ends as someone messages Taisa and Nat, demanding $50,000 from each.

