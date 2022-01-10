Yellowjackets Finale Release Date, Time, and Spoilers

Created by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, ‘Yellowjackets’ is a psychological drama series that follows a group of champion female soccer players. They get stranded in the Ontario Wilderness after their plane crashes. They soon realize that no rescue is coming. One of them tries to fly out on a plane they find in the forest, but it explodes right after taking off. Facing starvation and death, the girls eventually resort to cannibalism. 25 years later, a few of the survivors have found some semblance of normalcy in their lives, while others continue to struggle. If you are wondering what is in store for you in the next episode, we got you covered.

Yellowjackets Finale Release Date

‘Yellowjackets’ episode 10 is set to release on January 16, 2022, at 10 p.m. ET on Showtime. It will bring the 10-episode-long first season to a close.

Where to Watch Yellowjackets Finale Online?

You can watch the ‘Yellowjackets’ finale by tuning to Showtime at the above-mentioned date and time. Viewers with subscription details can catch the final episode of season 1 on Showtime’s official website or the Showtime app — Showtime Anytime. The series is also available on platforms such as Sling TV, Hulu+Live TV, Fubo TV, DirecTV, Spectrum, and YouTube TV. Canadian viewers can catch the show on Crave.

Yellowjackets Finale Spoilers

In the season finale, titled ‘Sic Transit Gloria Mundi,’ the survivors will attend the 25-year reunion in 2021. We might learn the identities of the other Yellowjackets who survived the 19-month harrowing ordeal. Misty will probably help Nat, Shauna, and Taissa get rid of Adam’s body, leading to the women recalling their first attempt at cannibalism. Taissa and Nat will probably find out that Shauna lied and that Jeff is the blackmailer. While Jeff and Shauna are good at keeping secrets, they are not adept at lying convincingly, and the other women might see through it.

In 1996, there will be inevitable repercussions for what happened during the doomcoming. Factions will start to emerge, with Lottie being the leader of one of them. Nat will find out about Travis and Jackie but might decide to focus on the attempted cannibalism for now. Misty’s behavior toward Coach Scott will once more become disturbing and cruel.

Yellowjackets Episode 9 Recap

Episode 9, titled ‘Doomcoming,’ begins as Shauna confronts Adam and eventually murders him. However, she later discovers that Jeff is the real blackmailer. He did it because his furniture store encountered financial issues, and he took money from loan sharks. The two of them decide to hide the truth from the other women and tell them what Shauna initially believed: Adam is the blackmailer. After seeing the body, Nat reluctantly asks Misty for her help to get rid of it.

In 1996, the group hosts a party under a full moon. As they believe that they will die of starvation, they call the party the doomcoming. Misty’s mushrooms find their way into the soup, and almost everyone subsequently becomes intoxicated. Taissa and Van come out in front of the rest of the group. Jackie and Travis lose their virginity to each other, and Coach Scott tells Misty that he is gay. Under the influence of the mushrooms, Lottie, Shauna, and other girls try to kill Travis and bleed him dry, believing him to be a stag. But Nat arrives in time and saves his life.

