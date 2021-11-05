Yellowstone Season 4 Episode 1 Release Date, Cast, and Spoilers

‘Yellowstone‘ follows the lives of the Dutton family members who own and operate one of the largest ranches in the country, which often brings them into conflict with one another and external threats. Created by Taylor Sheridan and John Linson, the Western drama has gained a massive fan-following since its premiere. The plot is laced with plenty of double-crossing, backstabbing, family drama, and surprising twists. We are sure fans of the show cannot wait to welcome the Dutton family back to their screens. While you eagerly wait for the new installment to arrive, we decided to bring you all the details of the fourth season premiere.

Yellowstone Season 4 Episode 1 Release Date

‘Yellowstone’ season 4 episode 1 is set to release on November 7, 2021, at 8 pm ET on Paramount Network. The second episode of the season will air right after the first on the same day. The fourth season contains ten episodes with a runtime of 40-45 minutes each. New episodes are expected to release weekly every Sunday.

Where to Watch Yellowstone Season 4 Episode 1 Online?

To watch ‘Yellowstone’ season 4 episode 1, cable users can tune in to Paramount Network at the date and time given above. You can also choose to stream the double-sized season premiere on Paramount’s official website or the Paramount Network app. Folks without access to a cable subscription can opt to watch the new episodes on live TV streaming services such as Sling TV, Fubo TV, Philo TV, YouTube TV, Spectrum, Xfinity, DirecTV, and Hulu+Live TV.

Alternatively, you can purchase the upcoming episodes on VOD platforms such as Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, Google Play, Vudu, iTunes, and Microsoft Store. The latest episodes are also expected to land on Peacock TV at a later date.

Yellowstone Season 4 Episode 1 Spoilers

The first episode of ‘Yellowstone’ season 4 is titled ‘Half the Money,’ and the second one is titled ‘Phantom Pain.’ In the two-part season premiere, we will learn about the fates of the Dutton family members in the aftermath of the coordinated attacks that struck John, Beth, and Jamie. While most of the family members are likely to survive, a death could potentially send John over the edge leading to a no holds barred approach from the seasoned rancher. The attacks on the family are likely to continue while the Duttons search for the mysterious assailants. Here’s a trailer for the new season!

Yellowstone Season 4 Episode 1 Cast: Who can be in it?

In ‘Yellowstone’ season 4 episode 1, we are likely to see Kevin Costner return as the Dutton family patriarch, John Dutton. The other cast members who may feature in the season premiere are Kelly Reilly (Beth Dutton), Luke Grimes (Kayce Dutton), Wes Bentley (Jamie Dutton), Brecken Merrill (Tate Dutton), and Kelsey Asbille (Monica Long Dutton).

Also expected to appear in the new episode are Cole Hauser (Rip Wheeler), Josh Holloway (Roarke Morris), Ian Bohen (Ryan), and Will Patton (Garrett Randall). The season 4 premiere could also mark the first appearances of new cast members Jacki Weaver (Caroline Warner), Piper Perabo (Summer Higgins), and Kathryn Kelly (Emily).

