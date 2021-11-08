Yellowstone Season 4 Episode 3 Release Date and Spoilers

After a long wait, fans got to return to the Yellowstone Ranch and catch up with the Dutton family in the two-part premiere event that marks the start of ‘Yellowstone‘ season 4. The contrasting pair of episodes highlight everything that makes the show an excellent Western drama. In the first episode, we get a confirmation about the Dutton family’s fate, and everyone makes it out alive from those scathing attacks.

In the second episode, the Duttons’ brush with death provides them with a new sense of clarity, and the hunt for the perpetrators begins. Moreover, there’s a new threat in town that will certainly have the family of ranchers worried. So fasten your saddles and prepare for an exciting new episode of the show with us. Here are all the details of ‘Yellowstone’ season 4 episode 3, you need to know!

Yellowstone Season 4 Episode 3 Release Date

‘Yellowstone’ season 4 episode 3 will air on November 14, 2021, at 8 pm ET on Paramount Network. The first two episodes of the season premiered together on November 7, 2021, while the rest are slated to release weekly every Sunday. The fourth season comprises ten episodes with a runtime of 40-45 minutes each.

Where to Watch Yellowstone Season 4 Episode 3 Online?

Cable users can watch ‘Yellowstone’ season 4 episode 3 by tuning in to Paramount Network at the date and time stated above. Alternatively, you can stream the third episode online on Paramount’s official website or the Paramount Network app.

Cord-cutters have the option of watching the upcoming episode on live TV streaming services such as YouTube TV, Spectrum, Xfinity, DirecTV, Sling TV, Fubo TV, Philo TV, and Hulu+Live TV.

Additionally, you may choose to buy the new episodes on-demand on platforms such as YouTube, Google Play, Vudu, iTunes, Amazon Prime Video, and Microsoft Store. All episodes of season 4 are also expected to land on Peacock TV in the near future.

Yellowstone Season 4 Episode 3 Spoilers

Episode 3 of ‘Yellowstone’ season 4 is titled ‘All I See Is You.’ In the new episode, we are likely to see the Duttons suspecting Jamie of attacking them and trying to find the evidence of the same. This will only increase the misunderstandings between the Duttons and their estranged family member.

On the other hand, Jamie is beginning his ranching journey by purchasing a nearby ranch, and it might not sit well with John. Beth and Rip are likely to continue accommodating to life with Carter, and he could soon become like a son to them. However, before that, the couple must have a long-awaited conversation about Beth’s infertility. Given the episode’s title, Rip and Beth’s relationship could be the focus.

We could also learn more about Monica and Tate, as they are still recovering from the attacks. Elsewhere, Rip killing Roarke could have major ramifications for the Yellowstone Ranch. Market Equities Chairperson Caroline Warner could take a very aggressive approach towards her goal of securing the Dutton family’s land.

