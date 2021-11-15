Yellowstone Season 4 Episode 4 Release Date, Time, and Spoilers

‘Yellowstone‘ season 4 is shaping up to be quite an eventful affair already. The third episode continues to deal with the aftermath of the attacks on the Duttons as the family searches for their assailant. John learns an important clue from an unlikely source that bolsters the family’s chances of uncovering the truth. Meanwhile, Jimmy bids farewell to the Yellowstone Ranch albeit unwillingly, and heads to forge his destiny elsewhere.

The episode ends with a classic Western gunfight between John and Checkers, the man who helped put together the assault on the Duttons. The Dutton patriarch rolls back the years and emerges on top in a spectacular fashion leaving fans desiring for more. If you cannot wait to find out how the show’s various storylines will play out, here’s a look at what’s in store for ‘Yellowstone’ season 4 episode 4!

Yellowstone Season 4 Episode 4 Release Date

‘Yellowstone’ season 4 episode 4 will release on November 21, 2021, at 8 pm ET on Paramount Network. Season 4 of the Western drama contains ten episodes with a runtime of 40-45 minutes each. New episodes of the show are broadcast on the channel weekly every Sunday.

Where to Watch Yellowstone Season 4 Episode 4 Online?

To watch ‘Yellowstone’ season 4 episode 4, cable users can tune in to Paramount Network when the episode airs on the channel. You can also choose to watch the fourth episode online on Paramount’s official website or the Paramount Network app.

Folks without an active cable subscription can stream the new episode with the help of live TV streaming services such as Spectrum, Xfinity, DirecTV, Sling TV, Fubo TV, Philo TV, YouTube TV, and Hulu+Live TV. Alternatively, you can opt to purchase the upcoming episode on VOD platforms such as Google Play, Vudu, iTunes, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, and Microsoft Store. All episodes of season 4 are also expected to land on Peacock TV in the near future.

Yellowstone Season 4 Episode 4 Spoilers

The fourth episode of ‘Yellowstone’ season 4 is titled ‘Winning or Learning.’ The title suggests the episode will have some philosophical themes in it, and it could focus on Kayce teaching Tate a thing or two about trauma. The title is also likely to resonate with Jimmy’s storyline. The ranch hand is heading in search of pastures a new away from the Yellowstone Ranch. While his ultimate destination is the Four Sixes Ranch, he must first learn a few cowboy tricks on the road with Travis’ team. Following up from the previous episode, Carter could also receive another life lesson from Beth and Rip as he continues to make the ranch his home.

The primary theme of season 4 seems to be revenge, and it is likely to factor into the fourth episode as well. John and Kayce might team up to find more information about Riggins, the man who executed the hit on the Duttons. However, it remains to be seen if they can uncover the identity of the attacks’ mastermind. Elsewhere, Jamie could continue to bond with his birth father, Garrett, while starting operations on his newly acquired ranch.

Read More: Where Is Yellowstone Filmed?