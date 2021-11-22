Yellowstone Season 4 Episode 5 Release Date, Time, and Spoilers

‘Yellowstone‘ season 4 is slowly building towards a major conflict between the Dutton family and Jamie. After Jamie discovers about his biological father and John learns the truth about Beth’s abortion in season 3, things have been deteriorating between Jamie and his adoptive father. The fourth episode of season 4 puts Jamie’s loyalty to the test, and although he is still on John’s side, that is likely to change in the future.

Meanwhile, Kayce faces a challenge of his own and moves away from the ranch for his family’s sake. All the exciting new devolvement from the last episode set the stage for a showdown between the Dutton family members, and we are sure viewers cannot wait to watch it unfold. For those of you eagerly waiting for the show’s next installment, here’s everything we know about ‘Yellowstone’ season 4 episode 5!

Yellowstone Season 4 Episode 5 Release Date

‘Yellowstone’ season 4 episode 5 is slated to air on November 28, 2021, at 8 pm ET on Paramount Network. The fourth season comprises ten episodes which are 40-45 minutes in length each. Fresh episodes of the show are released every week on Sunday.

Where to Watch Yellowstone Season 4 Episode 5 Online?

You can watch ‘Yellowstone’ season 4 episode 5 by tuning in to Paramount Network at the date and time stated above, provided you have an active cable subscription. You can choose to stream the new episode online on Paramount’s official website or the Paramount Network app by using your cable subscription credentials to log in.

Cord-cutters can watch the upcoming episode with the help of live TV streaming services such as Spectrum, Xfinity, DirecTV, Sling TV, Fubo TV, Philo TV, YouTube TV, and Hulu+Live TV. You also have the option to buy the new episode on-demand on platforms such as Google Play, Vudu, iTunes, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, and Microsoft Store. All episodes of season 4 are also expected to land on Peacock TV in the near future.

Yellowstone Season 4 Episode 5 Spoilers

Episode 5 of ‘Yellowstone’ season 4 is titled ‘Under a Blanket of Red.’ In the new episode, we are likely to see what Jamie decides to do with the newfound information about his father’s past. Jamie knows that Garrett was cellmates with Riggins, the man who organized the hit on the Duttons. He could keep things quiet for now to protect his biological father but might choose to confront Garrett about the situation. In turn, it could lead to Garrett manipulating Jamie’s feelings into siding with him. Consequently, Jamie might turn on his adoptive family.

Elsewhere, Kayce’s decision to move away from the Yellowstone Ranch might not have the desired result, and his relationship with Monica could deteriorate further. John is likely to feel Kayce’s absence at the ranch, and Beth could accept Caroline’s offer to join Market Equities. Jimmy will start a new chapter of his life at the Four Sixes ranch. However, he could find it difficult to adjust to his new surroundings.

