Yellowstone Season 4 Episode 6 Release Date, Time, and Spoilers

As ‘Yellowstone‘ season 4 reaches the midway point in the fifth episode, there is an eerie sense of calmness in the life of Duttons. The family has recovered from the attacks on their lives, but the incident has informed how the Duttons are approaching conflicts. In the fifth episode, John decides to deal with Summer Higgins, an animal rights activist, while Beth takes a new position at Market Equities.

Rip and Lloyd’s friendship suffers a blow, and Jamie must confront his birth father. All these developments promise that the next installment will have some major ramifications for all the characters, and we cannot wait to watch them pan out. If you are equally excited for the next episode, here are all the details you need to know before watching ‘Yellowstone’ season 4 episode 6!

Yellowstone Season 4 Episode 6 Release Date

‘Yellowstone’ season 4 episode 6 will premiere on December 5, 2021, at 8 pm ET on Paramount Network. Season 4 contains ten episodes with a runtime of 40-45 minutes each. New episodes of the show air on the network weekly every Sunday.

Where to Watch Yellowstone Season 4 Episode 6 Online?

To watch ‘Yellowstone’ season 4 episode 6, cable users can set their television screens to Paramount Network at the date and time given above. Alternatively, you can opt to watch the sixth episode online on Paramount’s official website or the Paramount Network app by using your cable subscription details to log in.

Folks without an active cable subscription can stream the new episode on any of the live TV streaming services such as Spectrum, Xfinity, DirecTV, Sling TV, Fubo TV, Philo TV, YouTube TV, and Hulu+Live TV. Additionally, you can also choose to purchase the latest episodes of the show on-demand on platforms such as Google Play, Vudu, iTunes, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, and Microsoft Store. Season 4 is expected to drop in its entirety on Peacock TV in the near future.

Yellowstone Season 4 Episode 6 Spoilers

The sixth episode of ‘Yellowstone’ season 4 is called ‘I Want to Be Him’ and is bound to have intriguing implications for all the major characters. Firstly. John’s decision to show Summer the ranch could backfire, and he could end up realizing the errors in his ways. Summer might also learn a thing or two about the ground reality of the issues she is fighting against. Summer’s presence at the ranch might intimidate Beth, and the two might not see eye to eye. We will also see how Beth fits into her new role at Market Equities and what Caroline has planned for her. Beth could find herself making morally questionable choices.

Elsewhere, Jamie’s joy of meeting his son is likely to be cut short by his impending confrontation with Garrett. However, it seems like Garrett has already anticipated this and is likely to have a plan for manipulating Jamie. Whether or not Jamie’s newfound independence opens the door for reconciliation with Christina remains to be seen. The tension between Rip and Lloyd might erupt in another brawl leading to a permanent dent in their friendship.

